EXCLUSIVE Magic Johnson 'Couldn't Be More Proud' of His Grandkids — Who Don't Yet Understand How Famous He Is: 'I'm Just Their Pop Pop' Source: MEGA Magic Johnson is a proud granddad!

Magic Johnson might be a Hall of Fame NBA star — but his proudest accomplishment would have to be being a granddad. The Los Angeles Lakers alum gushes over his children and grandkids during an exclusive chat with OK! while promoting his company Magic Johnson Enterprises' partnership with F45 Training. The two organizations donated more than 4,000 F45 fit kits to help encourage kids in underserved communities to prioritize their health and wellness.

Source: MEGA The basketball legend has two grandchildren: Gigi, 15, and Avery, 13.

As an athlete, staying fit has always been important to Johnson, which is why he's so focused on making sure younger generations continue to move their bodies and exercise. This is something Johnson, 65, has passed down to both his children, Andre, 43, EJ, 32, and Elisa, 29, as well as his grandkids: Gigi, 15, and Avery, 13.

Source: @magicjohnson/Instagram Magic Johnson says his grandchildren have their 'own interests' in sports.

When asked if he ever trains with his family, the legendary point guard jokes: "I don't even think I can keep up with them!" "Kidding aside, they have their own interests when it comes to sports and I couldn't be more proud of them," he expresses.

Magic has a special bond with his two grandchildren — who don't understand his level of fame quite yet. "To them, I’m just their Pop Pop, which is perfectly fine by me," he declares.

Source: MEGA Magic Johnson has been married to his wife, Cookie, since 1991.

Magic's wife, Cookie, is also an avid exerciser, as the basketball pro explains: "She has her own fitness routine and is committed to staying active and healthy." And while he's retired from playing sports professionally, Magic hasn't hung up the towel when it comes to fitness.

"Exercise is, and always will be, a part of my daily routine. Although I’m no longer a participating professional athlete, I still make it a priority to get a full night's sleep and wake up before 5 a.m. to exercise for two hours," he reveals. "Even when I’m on vacation, I always make sure to get a workout in, even if it’s less than 30 minutes. Continuously moving the body, in whatever capacity, is important." When working out, Magic says "weight lifting and cardio will always be top priorities for me within my fitness routine."

Source: MEGA Magic Johnson partnered with F45 Training to give back to kids in underserved communities.

Magic's understanding of exercise being an essential in life is one of the main reasons he wanted to give back to young members of underserved communities this holiday season. "Distributing 4,000 Fit Kits is just the beginning, and we plan to distribute more to various organizations and nonprofits across the country, and further develop our partnership with F45," he explains. "Through this partnership with F45, we are striving to inspire the next generation of young people to be active, stay healthy, and set goals for their personal well-being. Together, we are reinforcing the message that health is wealth and every child deserves the opportunity to thrive."