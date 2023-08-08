Magic Mind Is the First Productivity Shot — and the Morning Boost You Need!
If you're looking for the world's first productivity shot, which will not only give you a boost in energy but will have your stress levels down, then Magic Mind is the perfect "morning elixir" to add into your routine. The product, which is loved by Kourtney Kardashian, Joe Rogan, Brooke Burke, Sarah Shahi and more, will give you the ultimate pick-me-up when you need it most.
With over 10 years of research a unique formula, Magic Mind gets you into that ideal flow state so you can complete the task at hand to your best ability — or it allows you to be in the present in order to enjoy your meditation, surf session or run.
"Procrastination is caused by low-grade, pervasive anxiety (not a lack of motivation or energy). And, the cortisol spike associated with over-caffeination is literally your body’s stress hormone. So, a high-caffeine energy drink or cold brew is actually likely to prevent you from starting that task you’ve been putting off. Magic Mind decreases stress and anxiety while boosting energy and cognition so you can get more done," the press release reads about the innovative product.
After a trip to the E.R. in 2013, James Beshara, who is the founder of Magic Mind, was diagnosed with a heart condition. The doctor informed him that he was either too stressed or was taking in too much caffeine — issues that were related to one another.
"I was running a company of about 50 employees, and he told me that I needed to limit my caffeine intake to one coffee per day. He mentioned green tea, saying that it has an amino acid called L-Theanine that will extend the absorption of caffeine and 'give you calmness while keeping you alert,'" he recalled.
Later on, Beshara had an idea.
"It had never occurred to me that adding ingredients to caffeine would improve its effectiveness and decrease stress … It’s been a wild journey since, and seven years of research into the space of nootropics, adaptogens, and nutritional mushrooms (and 55+ iterations) later, I’m now sharing this little morning concoction with you. Scientifically designed to support focus, calmness, energy, and productivity, Magic Mind is your new favorite morning ritual," he added.
According to a study from the National Library of Medicine, nootropics are a “diverse group of medicinal substances whose action improves human thinking, learning and memory, especially in cases where these functions are impaired."
While some, including Aderall and Ritalin, are used to help people with ADHD and are available only by prescription, others like caffeine, creatine, L-theanine and Ginkgo biloba, are used to help increase memory, focus and concentration.
The product has been praised by many, with Forbes saying focus now "comes in a bottle," in addition to Magic Mind being "Silicon Valley's new morning elixir."
Magic Mind is a "healthier 5 Hour energy for creators" and is the world's first most effective nootropic energy drink. Even better: it gets you dialed in, NOT wired.
To Beshara, Magic Mind is not just a drink, but a lifestyle. “We are what we eat and drink,” he noted.
For more information, click here: https://magicmind.com/.