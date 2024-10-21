Maia Zakay: The Breakout Artist You Need on Your Playlist

Everyone could benefit from an emotional outlet; for many, the healthiest and most productive form of expression is artistic.

For Maia Zakay, who has faced a great deal of heartbreak and struggle in her short life–including bullying and illness that stole her voice–music has been the best therapy. It’s also become something much more: a career and a platform to speak about authentic feelings and struggles. She started making her music at 16. Now, at just 23 years old, Maia is a singer-songwriter, an aspiring actress and model, and an advocate for mental health.