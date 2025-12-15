or
Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Donald Trump as Feud Explodes After President's Gross Reaction to Rob Reiner's Death: 'This Is Not About Politics'

Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed President Donald Trump after he made controversial comments about the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner.

Dec. 15 2025, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

Marjorie Taylor Greene fired back at President Donald Trump for making the tragic deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, “political."

"Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak," Greene, 51, wrote via X, reposting a screenshot of Trump’s original reaction to the murders on Truth Social.

“This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies,” she wrote. “Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues. It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy especially when it ends in murder.”

Although Greene used to be a staunch supporter of Trump, the two have been taking shots at each other in the media after she criticized the way he handled the Jeffrey Epstein files. Most recently, the businessman called Greene a "bad apple" after she claimed fellow Republicans mock the president behind his back during a 60 Minutes appearance on December 7.

The Georgia representative’s comments came hours after Trump addressed the When Harry Met Sally… director and photographer’s death, writing, “A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood.”

"Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” the POTUS wrote as he addressed the Hollywood stars, who were known to be vocal critics of the Trump administration.

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before," he continued. "May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"

Rob and his wife's deaths were confirmed by his family on December 14. Several sources reported that the couple's son Nick, who battled with addiction and homelessness over the years, was arrested for allegedly slitting his parents' throats following a heated argument at a Christmas party the night before.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," a statement from the family's spokesperson read shortly afterthe news broke.

The couple's bodies were discovered in their Los Angeles home by their daughter, Romy, who alerted authorities at 3:30 p.m. local time. The dad-of-four was 78 at the time of his death, while the photographer was 68.

