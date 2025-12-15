Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Donald Trump as Feud Explodes After President's Gross Reaction to Rob Reiner's Death: 'This Is Not About Politics'

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene fired back at President Donald Trump for making the tragic deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, “political." "Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed at the hands of their own son, who reportedly had drug addiction and other issues, and their remaining children are left in serious mourning and heartbreak," Greene, 51, wrote via X, reposting a screenshot of Trump’s original reaction to the murders on Truth Social.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Clapped Back at Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to comments Donald Trump made about Rob and Michele Reiner's deaths.

“This is a family tragedy, not about politics or political enemies,” she wrote. “Many families deal with a family member with drug addiction and mental health issues. It’s incredibly difficult and should be met with empathy especially when it ends in murder.” Although Greene used to be a staunch supporter of Trump, the two have been taking shots at each other in the media after she criticized the way he handled the Jeffrey Epstein files. Most recently, the businessman called Greene a "bad apple" after she claimed fellow Republicans mock the president behind his back during a 60 Minutes appearance on December 7. The Georgia representative’s comments came hours after Trump addressed the When Harry Met Sally… director and photographer’s death, writing, “A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood.”

Donald Trump Made Rob Reiner's Death 'Political'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called Rob Reiner a 'once very talented movie director.'

"Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” the POTUS wrote as he addressed the Hollywood stars, who were known to be vocal critics of the Trump administration.

Rob Reiner Was a Known Trump Critic

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed Rob Reiner had a 'raging obsession' of him.

"He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before," he continued. "May Rob and Michele rest in peace!"

Rob and Michelle Reiner Died on December 14

Source: BUILD Series/YouTube Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick is accused of slitting their throats after a heated argument.