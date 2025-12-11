Politics Marjorie Taylor Greene Is 'Starting to Feel Very Sorry' for Donald Trump as Feud Explodes: Watch Source: mega The president dubbed the former die-hard MAGA congresswoman a 'traitor' in a Truth Social rant on Monday, December 8. Allie Fasanella Dec. 11 2025, Published 12:34 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn't backing down as her bitter feud with Donald Trump escalates. The Georgia congresswoman told CBS News in an interview on Wednesday, December 10, that she's "actually starting to feel very sorry for President Trump," calling his recent attacks on her "a very poor reflection on him." The former die-hard MAGA politician was referring to the president, 79, calling her a "traitor" and "a very dumb person" in a Truth Social rant on Monday, December 8.

Source: CBS News Marjorie Taylor Greene told CBS News she's 'starting to feel very sorry' for the president after his attacks on her.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Embarrassed Donald Trump on '60 Minutes'

Source: mega; 60 Minutes/Youtube Donald Trump called Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'very dumb person' in his rant.

Trump's insults came after Greene, 51, revealed in a 60 Minutes appearance on Sunday, December 7, that many of her fellow Republicans mock the president behind his back. "I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him..." she told host Lesley Stahl. "When he won the primary in 2024, they all started, excuse my language, Lesley, kissing his a--, and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time."

Donald Trump Compared Marjorie Taylor Greene to a 'Bad Apple'

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene told '60 Minutes' that Republicans secretly ridicule the president.

Trump hit back at her comments, referring to her as "Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown," writing, "(Green turns Brown under stress!)." He added that Greene had gone "BAD" after being "JILTED" by him. "Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD — She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple!" the POTUS stated. The commander-in-chief also demanded an apology from the CBS News program's parent company, Paramount, for airing the interview.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Predicts 'Republicans Will Lose the Midterms'

Source: mega The congresswoman announced her resignation on Friday, November 21, in the wake of her feud with the president.

Elsewhere in her CBS News interview on Wednesday, Greene reiterated her prediction that "Republicans will lose the midterms." The congresswoman — who announced her resignation on Friday, November 21, amid her feud with the president — called it "unfortunate" and lamented that she "very much wanted to be part of a Republican majority in Congress that solved problems for the American people." Criticizing the cost-of-living crisis, which started their dispute, Greene said, "The president needs to be aware that he’s a billionaire president of the United States."

Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Donald Trump He Can't 'Gaslight' the Public

Source: 60 Minutes/Youtube Marjorie Taylor Greene told CBS News of the president, 'You can't gaslight people and tell them that their bills are affordable.'