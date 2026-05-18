Makeup-Free Katie Holmes Stuns Fans in New Glowing Video: Watch

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Katie Holmes is reminding fans that natural beauty never goes out of style. The Dawson’s Creek alum recently shared a fresh-faced video on Instagram, and followers couldn’t stop talking about her glowing appearance. Partnering with beauty brand Merit, Holmes posted a relaxed “get ready with me” clip that showed off her simple and effortless routine.

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Source: @katieholmes/Instagram Katie Holmes impressed fans after sharing a makeup-free beauty video on Instagram.

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At the start of the video, the actress appeared completely makeup-free while sitting in a bathroom wearing a cozy white robe. Holmes casually applied beauty products as she walked viewers through her everyday regimen, keeping the vibe calm, minimal and relatable. The actress wore her dark hair pulled back into an easy low style while showing several Merit products, including blush, brow gel and lip liner.

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“She wears The Minimalist in Sand and Burlwood, Flush Balm in Cheeky, Signature Lip Liner in Rose, Shade Slick Sheen in Biarritz, Brow 1980 in Taupe,” the caption explained, while also teasing “a new product coming soon.”

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Source: @katieholmes/Instagram The actress partnered with Merit while showing her relaxed skincare and makeup routine.

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Fans immediately filled the comments section with compliments about Holmes’ youthful and natural look. “Very natural and pretty,” one fan wrote. Another admirer added, “You look absolutely stunning 😍.” “90’s kid! 🙌 minimal makeup girlies forever! ❤️,” a third commented.

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Holmes has long been vocal about embracing natural beauty and keeping her beauty routine low-key. In a past interview with InStyle, the actress joked that cosmetic enhancements were never an option for her.

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Source: MEGA Katie Holmes previously shared that she feels grateful about aging.

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She admitted she would never alter her lips because “my sisters would kill me.” The Batman Begins star also previously shared her thoughts on aging during an interview with People, explaining that she doesn’t stress about getting older or appearing without makeup. "I embrace my age with gratitude, and I don't worry about not having makeup on. My joy comes from within," she explained.

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Holmes also revealed some of the simple habits she follows to maintain a healthy appearance. "I drink a lot of water and try to eat a lot of vegetables to keep my skin as healthy as possible. I take care of my skin by cleaning it every morning and evening, [and] wearing a lot of hyaluronic [acid] serum and moisturizer."

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Source: MEGA The 'Dawson Creek' star revealed that sunscreen, hydration and skincare are important parts of her routine.