Makeup-Free Katie Holmes Stuns Fans in New Glowing Video: Watch
May 18 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
Katie Holmes is reminding fans that natural beauty never goes out of style.
The Dawson’s Creek alum recently shared a fresh-faced video on Instagram, and followers couldn’t stop talking about her glowing appearance. Partnering with beauty brand Merit, Holmes posted a relaxed “get ready with me” clip that showed off her simple and effortless routine.
At the start of the video, the actress appeared completely makeup-free while sitting in a bathroom wearing a cozy white robe. Holmes casually applied beauty products as she walked viewers through her everyday regimen, keeping the vibe calm, minimal and relatable.
The actress wore her dark hair pulled back into an easy low style while showing several Merit products, including blush, brow gel and lip liner.
“She wears The Minimalist in Sand and Burlwood, Flush Balm in Cheeky, Signature Lip Liner in Rose, Shade Slick Sheen in Biarritz, Brow 1980 in Taupe,” the caption explained, while also teasing “a new product coming soon.”
Fans immediately filled the comments section with compliments about Holmes’ youthful and natural look.
“Very natural and pretty,” one fan wrote.
Another admirer added, “You look absolutely stunning 😍.”
“90’s kid! 🙌 minimal makeup girlies forever! ❤️,” a third commented.
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Holmes has long been vocal about embracing natural beauty and keeping her beauty routine low-key.
In a past interview with InStyle, the actress joked that cosmetic enhancements were never an option for her.
She admitted she would never alter her lips because “my sisters would kill me.”
The Batman Begins star also previously shared her thoughts on aging during an interview with People, explaining that she doesn’t stress about getting older or appearing without makeup.
"I embrace my age with gratitude, and I don't worry about not having makeup on. My joy comes from within," she explained.
Holmes also revealed some of the simple habits she follows to maintain a healthy appearance.
"I drink a lot of water and try to eat a lot of vegetables to keep my skin as healthy as possible. I take care of my skin by cleaning it every morning and evening, [and] wearing a lot of hyaluronic [acid] serum and moisturizer."
The actress added that sunscreen and lip gloss are the beauty staples she never skips.
"When I leave the house, I make sure I'm wearing sunscreen and a lip gloss," Holmes shared.
While skincare has become a big part of her daily routine, Holmes credited her three older sisters for teaching her the basics of makeup and beauty over the years.
The actress is also a longtime "fan" of celebrity skincare expert Dr. Barbara Sturm.
"I am a big fan of Dr. Sturm. I regularly get [her] facials and use her products," Holmes said.