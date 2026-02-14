or
'Dawson's Creek' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Learn more about the 'Dawson's Creek' cast members more than two decades after the show ended.

Feb. 13 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Dawson's Creek, which premiered in 1998, became a staple of teen drama, captivating audiences for six seasons.

The series focused on Joey Potter, played by Katie Holmes, as she navigated the ups and downs of high school after losing her mother. Dawson Leery, portrayed by James Van Der Beek, and his best friend Pacey Witter, played by Joshua Jackson, provided support throughout her journey.

The arrival of Jen Lindley, a newcomer from New York City, played by Michelle Williams, dramatically altered the dynamics of their friendship.

'Dawson's Creek' Family Welcomed Some New Cast Members

Over the years, the show introduced numerous characters with various relationships. Grams, played by Mary Beth Peil, featured in all six seasons, offering wisdom and guidance. The brother-sister duo Jack and Andie McPhee, portrayed by Kerr Smith and Meredith Monroe, respectively, joined in Season 2, enriching the storyline.

Key family figures, Mitch and Gale Leery, played by John Wesley Shipp and Mary Margaret Humes, provided important parental influence.

Busy Philipps made her debut as Audrey Liddell, Joey's college roommate, during the final two seasons. Her addition added depth to the show's exploration of friendship and personal growth.

'Dawson's Creek' Stars Reunited in 2025

In an exciting development, the main cast reunited in September 2025 for a reading of the pilot episode at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York City. A source told OK! that the event sold out within 12 minutes, with proceeds benefiting F Cancer, an organization honoring Van Der Beek's battle with colorectal cancer.

Where Are the Cast Members Now?

As for the current lives of the cast members, Holmes has successfully transitioned into directing and acting in various projects. Jackson remains a prominent figure in television, captivating audiences with his performances. Williams has garnered acclaim for her film roles, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Van Der Beek, on the other hand, died on February 11, more than a year after confirming his cancer diagnosis. He was 48.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," a statement on his Instagram page read. "There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

