OK!'s Go-To Makeup Routine For Your Next Date Night From Start To Finish — Shop Now From Winky Lux
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Ready for your next date night? Glam up your face and get ready to look and feel hotter than ever.
While scrolling through TikTok and Instagram, you are bound to stumble upon numerous celebrities and influencers providing their take on the best products and trends on the market. Hailey Bieber, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, along with many of the other hottest stars all seem to have perfected their go-to makeup routine.
But between creating the perfect pouty lip to adding just the right amount of eyeshadow, testing out tips and tricks from social media can become a bit overbearing.
Luckily, OK! is here to help, as we have taken suggestions from your favorite celebrities and done our research to provide you with a quick and easy date night makeup routine from start to finish from Winky Lux!
What Products Should You Use Before You Start Your Makeup?
Before you start adding makeup to your face, make sure your skin is clean and feeling nourished! This pre-makeup step is crucial to keeping your skin fresh and glowing.
- Start with a clean face by washing up with Winky Lux Petal Cleanser.
- Use the Wakey Wakey Hydrogel Eye Patches to brighten and firm your under-eyes.
- Hydrate your skin with the refreshing Dream Gelée Moisturizer.
What Order Should I Apply My Primer, Foundation & Concealer?
It's time to add the base of your look. Find the perfect shade to match your skin tone — Winky Lux has 10 different choices!
- Start with the Whipped Cream Face Primer to prep your skin with blurring technology.
- Use the White Tea Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 30 for light weight, silky-smooth coverage — plus it protects your beautiful face from the sun!
- Cover up your under eyes and any other noticeable blemishes with the Peeper Perfect Under-Eye Concealer.
Where Do I Apply Bronzer, Blush And Highlight?
Time to sharpen your features for added charm!
- Take the Winky Lux Coffee Scented Bronzer and apply below your cheekbones, along the bottom of your jawline, at the top of your forehead and lightly along the sides of your nose. Make sure to blend using the Forever Flower Makeup Brush Set!
- Next, achieve the cutest rosy, sun-kissed cheeks with the award-winning Winky Lux Cheeky Rose Blush.
- Add a hint of shimmer to your cheekbones and tip of your nose with the Strobing Balm Highlighter.
Where Can I Buy The Best Eye, Lip & Brow Products?
Time for the finishing touches! Add some eyeshadow and mascara with a light lip for a fabulous finish!
- Apply eyeshadow using the Coffee Kitten Eyeshadow Palette.
- If desired, use the Winky Lux Liquid Eyeliner for an enhanced look.
- Apply the Uni-Brow Tinted Brow Gel to lock those brows in place!
- Use the Extravalash Mascara for stunning lashes.
- Finish with the Purrfect Pout Lipstick.
