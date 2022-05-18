OK Magazine
OK!'s Go-To Makeup Routine For Your Next Date Night From Start To Finish — Shop Now From Winky Lux

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: Winky Lux
By:

Jun. 1 2022, Updated 11:13 a.m. ET

In this article

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Ready for your next date night? Glam up your face and get ready to look and feel hotter than ever.

While scrolling through TikTok and Instagram, you are bound to stumble upon numerous celebrities and influencers providing their take on the best products and trends on the market. Hailey Bieber, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, along with many of the other hottest stars all seem to have perfected their go-to makeup routine.

But between creating the perfect pouty lip to adding just the right amount of eyeshadow, testing out tips and tricks from social media can become a bit overbearing.

BOBBI BROWN RESPONDS TO VIRAL BUT MISLEADING TIKTOK — SHOP THE NATURAL MAKEUP ROUTINE

Luckily, OK! is here to help, as we have taken suggestions from your favorite celebrities and done our research to provide you with a quick and easy date night makeup routine from start to finish from Winky Lux!

What Products Should You Use Before You Start Your Makeup?

Before you start adding makeup to your face, make sure your skin is clean and feeling nourished! This pre-makeup step is crucial to keeping your skin fresh and glowing.

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: Winky Lux

Winky Lux's Petal Cleanser retails for $22 at winkylux.com.

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: Winky Lux

Winky Lux's Wakey Wakey Hydrogel Eye Patches retail for $22 at winkylux.com.

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: Winky Lux

Winky Lux's Dream Gelée Moisturizer retails for $30 at winkylux.com.

What Order Should I Apply My Primer, Foundation & Concealer?

It's time to add the base of your look. Find the perfect shade to match your skin tone — Winky Lux has 10 different choices!

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: WInky Lux

Winky Lux's Whipped Cream Face Primer retails for $20 at winkylux.com.

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop

Winky Lux's White Tea Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 retails for $28 at winkylux.com.

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: Winky Lux

Winky Lux's Peeper Perfect Under-Eye Concealer retails for $16 at winkylux.com.

Where Do I Apply Bronzer, Blush And Highlight?

Time to sharpen your features for added charm!

HAILEY BIEBER APPROVED TIKTOK VIRAL HAIR STICK IS ON SALE FOR 50% OFF ON AMAZON! — SHOP NOW BEFORE THE SALE ENDS

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: Winky Lux

Winky Lux's Coffee Scented Bronzer retails for $20 at winkylux.com.

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: Winky Lux

Winky Lux's Forever Flower Makeup Brush Set retails for $39 at winkylux.com.

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: Winky Lux

Winky Lux's Cheeky Rose Blush retails for $20 at winkylux.com.

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: Winky Lux

Winky Lux's Strobing Balm Highlighter retails for $16 at winkylux.com.

Where Can I Buy The Best Eye, Lip & Brow Products?

Time for the finishing touches! Add some eyeshadow and mascara with a light lip for a fabulous finish!

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: Winky Lux

Winky Lux's Coffee Kitten Eyeshadow Palette retails for $25 at winkylux.com.

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: Winky Lux

Winky Lux's Liquid Eyeliner retails for $13 at winkylux.com.

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: Winky Lux

Winky Lux's Uni-Brow Tinted Brow Gel retails for $16 at winkylux.com.

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: Winky Lux

Winky Lux's Extravalash Mascara retails for $18 at winkylux.com.

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: Winky Lux

Winky Lux's Purrfect Pout Lipstick retails for $18 at winkylux.com.

Need Help Finding Your Next Date For Date Night?

So now you have the makeup routine down... but attending a date night requires a date! Check out OK!'s favorite dating apps and let cupid lead the way!

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: Match

Join Match for $18.99/month at match.com.

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: @eharmony/Facebook

Join eHarmony for $35.90/month at eharmony.com.

makeup routine tutorial products winky lux shop
Source: AdultFriendFinder

Join AdultFriendFinder for $35.95/month at adultfriendfinder.com.

