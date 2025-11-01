Maks Chmerkovskiy's Unfiltered Take on 'DWTS' Season 34: 9 Shocking Comments You Won't Believe
Nov. 1 2025, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Maks Chmerkovskiy is ready to spill the tea on Dancing With the Stars Season 34. The former pro, who is also Val Chmerkovskiy's older brother, has competed for 17 seasons and made guest judging appearances before officially retiring after Season 25.
Even though he no longer vies for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, Maks hasn't shied away from sharing his candid thoughts about the current cast.
In a guest spot on his wife Peta Murgatroyd's podcast, "The Penthouse with Peta," on October 24, Maks discussed the recent Wicked Night episode and delivered praise along with some unexpected critiques targeting several contestants, including Rylee Arnold and Jan Ravnik.
Here are nine of the most shocking comments Chmerkovskiy made during the podcast:
1. Maks Doubts Robert Irwin as the Pack Leader
When asked if Robert is still the "leader of the pack," Maks wasn't convinced. "As long as Whitney [Leavitt] is on the show, Robert is not the leader of the pack," he said. However, he acknowledged that if Irwin continues to grow, he might be in contention to win.
2. Scott Hoying Is "Undertaught"
Maks criticized Scott's contemporary routine, stating the Pentatonix singer was "completely undertaught" by partner Rylee. "This is not a dig at Rylee," he insisted, but added, "The routine wasn't polished."
3. Praise for Val and Alix Earle's Dance
Maks gave kudos to Val and Alix, noting their Wicked Night performance was "well executed." He mentioned that although Alix might not match Robert and Whitney's level, she is "d--- near perfect" in her own right.
4. Robert Delivers a "Broadway" Performance
Reflecting on Robert's jazz routine with Witney, Maks said, "If he does this on Broadway, there's a standing O at the end of this." He praised Robert's ability to "get in the zone."
5. Daniella Karagach's Rumba Was a "Let Down"
Although he honored Daniella as "one of the best," Maks expressed disappointment in her rumba with Dylan Efron. "This was way too traditional for this level of competition," he stated, critiquing their performance.
6. Elaine Hendrix Is "Unbelievable"
Maks labeled Elaine as "unbelievable" and expressed admiration for her talent. He felt that a better finish to her routine would have earned her a standing ovation.
7. Jan Ravnik Has "No Business Being a Pro"
Maks didn’t hold back when critiquing Jan, asserting he had "no business being a pro." He emphasized the poor technique and foundation in Jan's performances, labeling his casting a "missed opportunity" for Jen Affleck.
8. Danielle Fishel Is His "Favorite"
When discussing Danielle and Pasha Pashkov's Argentine tango, Maks called Danielle his "favorite," praising her appearance and performance.
9. Respect for Ezra Sosa's Effort
Although he didn’t think Ezra and Jordan Chiles’ rumba deserved a 10, Maks acknowledged Ezra's hard work and passion. "I have no notes," he concluded.
Tune in to Dancing With the Stars Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ to see how the competition unfolds.