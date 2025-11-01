Maks Chmerkovskiy's Unfiltered Take on 'DWTS' Season 34: 9 Shocking Comments You Won't Believe

Article continues below advertisement

Maks Chmerkovskiy is ready to spill the tea on Dancing With the Stars Season 34. The former pro, who is also Val Chmerkovskiy's older brother, has competed for 17 seasons and made guest judging appearances before officially retiring after Season 25. Even though he no longer vies for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, Maks hasn't shied away from sharing his candid thoughts about the current cast.

Source: MEGA Maks Chmerkovskiy is Val Chmerkovskiy’s older brother, and both have been part of the show 'Dancing With the Stars.'

In a guest spot on his wife Peta Murgatroyd's podcast, "The Penthouse with Peta," on October 24, Maks discussed the recent Wicked Night episode and delivered praise along with some unexpected critiques targeting several contestants, including Rylee Arnold and Jan Ravnik.

Here are nine of the most shocking comments Chmerkovskiy made during the podcast: 1. Maks Doubts Robert Irwin as the Pack Leader When asked if Robert is still the "leader of the pack," Maks wasn't convinced. "As long as Whitney [Leavitt] is on the show, Robert is not the leader of the pack," he said. However, he acknowledged that if Irwin continues to grow, he might be in contention to win.

Source: @dancingwiththestars/YouTube Maks Chmerkovskiy acknowledged Robert Irwin’s growth but isn't convinced he’s the pack leader.

2. Scott Hoying Is "Undertaught" Maks criticized Scott's contemporary routine, stating the Pentatonix singer was "completely undertaught" by partner Rylee. "This is not a dig at Rylee," he insisted, but added, "The routine wasn't polished."

Source: @dancingwiththestars/YouTube Maks Chmerkovskiy remarked that Scott Hoying appears to be undertaught.

3. Praise for Val and Alix Earle's Dance Maks gave kudos to Val and Alix, noting their Wicked Night performance was "well executed." He mentioned that although Alix might not match Robert and Whitney's level, she is "d--- near perfect" in her own right.

Source: @dancingwiththestars/YouTube Maks Chmerkovskiy commended Val Chmerkovskiy and Alix Earle for their strong performance.

4. Robert Delivers a "Broadway" Performance Reflecting on Robert's jazz routine with Witney, Maks said, "If he does this on Broadway, there's a standing O at the end of this." He praised Robert's ability to "get in the zone."

Source: @dancingwiththestars/YouTube Robert Irwin’s progress earned praise from Maks Chmerkovskiy.

5. Daniella Karagach's Rumba Was a "Let Down" Although he honored Daniella as "one of the best," Maks expressed disappointment in her rumba with Dylan Efron. "This was way too traditional for this level of competition," he stated, critiquing their performance.

Source: @dancingwiththestars/YouTube Daniella Karagach’s rumba drew disappointment from Maks Chmerkovskiy.

6. Elaine Hendrix Is "Unbelievable" Maks labeled Elaine as "unbelievable" and expressed admiration for her talent. He felt that a better finish to her routine would have earned her a standing ovation.

Source: @dancingwiththestars/YouTube Elaine Hendrix received praise from Maks Chmerkovskiy, who described her performance as 'unbelievable.'

7. Jan Ravnik Has "No Business Being a Pro" Maks didn’t hold back when critiquing Jan, asserting he had "no business being a pro." He emphasized the poor technique and foundation in Jan's performances, labeling his casting a "missed opportunity" for Jen Affleck.

Source: @dancingwiththestars/YouTube Jan Ravnik drew criticism due to his weak technique and performance.

8. Danielle Fishel Is His "Favorite" When discussing Danielle and Pasha Pashkov's Argentine tango, Maks called Danielle his "favorite," praising her appearance and performance.

Source: @dancingwiththestars/YouTube Maks Chmerkovskiy called Danielle Fishel’s performance his favorite.

9. Respect for Ezra Sosa's Effort Although he didn’t think Ezra and Jordan Chiles’ rumba deserved a 10, Maks acknowledged Ezra's hard work and passion. "I have no notes," he concluded.

Source: @dancingwiththestars/YouTube Ezra Sosa’s effort on the rumba was acknowledged by Maks Chmerkovskiy.