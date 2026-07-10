Marcellus Wiley Denies Abuse Claims After Estranged Wife Annemarie Files for Divorce and Restraining Order

Article continues below advertisement

Annemarie Wiley and Marcellus Wiley’s divorce is already a public legal fight. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage and requested a domestic violence restraining order against the former NFL player. In court documents obtained by People, Annemarie cited irreconcilable differences and accused Marcellus of “a continuing and escalating pattern of physical violence, sexual abuse, verbal and emotional abuse, financial control, and intimidation.” Marcellus denied the allegations in a statement shared on X on July 7, saying he plans to fight them through the legal process.

Article continues below advertisement

A Divorce Filing Turns Urgent

Source: MEGA Annemarie Wiley requested sole legal custody of their children.

Annemarie alleges abuse dating back to 2012, including accusations of physical violence and four alleged rapes. She also claims Marcellus exercised financial control and that she fears for her safety and the safety of their children. “His verbal and emotional abuse is constant, and his physical abuse occurs approximately once a month, and at times more frequently,” she alleges. She requested sole legal and physical custody of the couple’s three children and that Marcellus be denied visitation.

Article continues below advertisement

Marcellus Wiley Pushes Back

Source: MEGA The former NFL player vowed to contest the claims.

Marcellus said he has “compiled videos, photographs, text messages, emails, and other evidence” that he claims contradict Annemarie’s allegations. “I love my children with everything I am,” he wrote. “My highest priority has always been protecting them and preserving the relationship they have with both of their parents.” He added that due to the public allegations, “I have been forced to respond with evidence rather than emotion.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why Emergency Orders Move Fast

Source: MEGA Legal experts explained the urgency of emergency court orders.

Randall M. Kessler, founding partner of Atlanta-based Kessler & Solomiany Family Law, is not involved in the case but has represented more than 100 NFL players or their partners, along with several Real Housewives. “Restraining Orders and Emergency Orders in divorce and family law matters rise to the top of the Court’s priority list,” Kessler said. “The goal is safety of the children and the alleged victim.” Todd Spodek, managing partner at Spodek Law Group, who is not involved in the case, said a restraining order requested at the start of a divorce often forces the court to address immediate safety and parenting issues before the broader case develops. “In California, that can mean quick temporary decisions about contact, who stays in the home, custody, visitation, and sometimes support, while the bigger issues — what actually happened, long-term custody, property, and final support — are worked out later with a fuller record,” Spodek explained.

How The Case May Still Settle Privately

Source: MEGA Marcellus Wiley denied the abuse allegations against him.