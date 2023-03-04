Balancing Act: Marco Donatelli Discusses Balancing Modeling, Acting, And Education

Education and creativity are two very valuable things in life and can take effort to strike a good balance between them. There are a lot of challenges for young creators who want to follow their passion while still going to school, whether it's acting, modeling, online content, or all of the above.

American model, social media star, and actor Marco Donatelli is balancing both. He says combining a love of the spotlight with a promise to his mother is crucial to future success.

"I’m getting a degree because I promised my mother,” he says, “but at the same time, I want to be different. Anyone can go to college, but I want a career that helps me stand out, that helps me stretch the line. I want a career that some people only dream about.”

Marco’s success may be just beginning, but the self-made social media celeb turned-model knows what he wants and will stop at nothing to get it.