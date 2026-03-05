or
'RHONJ' Star Margaret Josephs Shows Off Nose Job Results After Brutal Recovery: See Before-and-After Photos

margaret josephs nose job results after brutal recovery
Source: MEGA; @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

RHONJ's Margaret Josephs showed off her new nose job results after a tough recovery.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Margaret Josephs is giving fans a closer look at her new cosmetic surgery.

On March 4, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a screenshot of a headline from another outlet that read, “RHONJ's Margaret Josephs on Rhinoplasty, Room Service and Recovering in Beverly Hills,” along with photos documenting her surgery journey.

image of Margaret Josephs fixed her droopy nose tip.
Source: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

Margaret Josephs fixed her droopy nose tip.

Source: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram
She explained why she decided to go under the knife in the first place. “No one wants a droopy tip… some might call it a rhinoplasty I call it a ‘nasal rejuvenation’😜 as I got older my tip started to droop as I smiled and I was really unhappy about it," she said.

“When I was younger, I never disliked my nose and could never imagine doing a nose job, but with age, the cartilage in my nose didn’t support my tip, and it emphasized a slight bump in my nose also,” Josephs added.

Source: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram
She also reflected on how it affected her confidence.

“Every photo of me I really noticed it and it bothered me. I went to @drgarymotykie for a slight tweak and now my nose fits my face so perfectly and no one can quite put their finger on why… not even my family members! I am a huge advocate for doing what makes YOU happy and feel your best,” she said, giving a shout-out to her surgeon.

Margaret Josephs

image of The reality star also had fat transfer and stem cell treatments on her face.
Source: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

The reality star also had fat transfer and stem cell treatments on her face.

Josephs, who joined RHONJ in Season 8, shared a side-profile “before” photo and a shot taken just 24 hours after her rhinoplasty, stem cell treatment, and fat transfer.

“I’ve got b---- to walk around Beverly Hills like this,” she wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

In another slide, she joked about “scaring small children” while recovering poolside at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

“Ps I also [had] fat transfer and stem cells on my face so as you swipe you’ll see the swelling, don’t freak out it 😂 it was to restore volume in the face too," she added.

image of Margaret Josephs shared before-and-after photos of her recovery.
Source: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

Margaret Josephs shared before-and-after photos of her recovery.

This comes after Josephs revealed in January that she’s focusing on her new non-alcoholic beverage company, Soirée, which she co-founded with creative director Lexi Barbuto.

“Soirée is what we’re hustling for,” Josephs told The Daily Dish at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas. “Lexi and I, we took a tiny little break because there were tariffs and we had issues with the cans. We’re coming out with a coffee flavor… We’re just really hustling for that, so that’s really what’s been going on.”

image of The 'RHONJ' star is focusing on her new non-alcoholic beverage, Soirée, with Lexi Barbuto.
Source: MEGA

The 'RHONJ' star is focusing on her new non-alcoholic beverage, Soirée, with Lexi Barbuto.

