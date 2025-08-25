EXCLUSIVE 'Funny' and 'Quick-Witted' Margaret Josephs to Be the Star of 'RHONJ' Season 15 as She Isn’t 'Scared' to Be 'Dramatic': Source Source: Bravo Margaret Josephs is being set up to be the star of 'RHONJ' Season 15, according to an insider. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 25 2025, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

All eyes are about to be on Margaret Josephs, as a source spilled she is set to take center stage on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “Despite Bravo wanting to focus the show around Joe Gorga’s lighthearted humor — which they still plan on doing — there always has to be a ‘star’ of the show,” an insider shared regarding the next season.

Article continues below advertisement

Bravo Is Pursuing Building the Show Around Margaret Josephs

Source: Bravo Bravo reportedly likes that 'Marge isn't scared to be dramatic,' a source noted.

The source noted Melissa Gorga’s main storyline has always surrounded “her drama with Teresa Giudice,” so making her the “main character wouldn’t make sense,” especially if Teresa doesn’t end up coming back to the show. “So Bravo has decided to pursue building the show around Margaret as the main character for the time being,” they reiterated. “Dolores Catania and Melissa are both close with Margaret, so that part is aligned. And, Marge isn’t scared to be dramatic, but she’s also funny and quick-witted. Additionally, she’s always been open with her life and doesn’t hide things. She truly embodies everything a ‘Real Housewife’ has always meant to be.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Focus Is on Putting Margaret Josephs 'Front and Center'

Source: MEGA Margaret Josephs is set to be put 'front and center' for 'RHONJ' Season 15, an insider shared.

While casting can always change, the source detailed that “for the time being,” the focus is on putting Margaret “front and center” with Melissa and Dolores alongside her. “Production will also bring in some new blood to add both fun and drama,” they concluded. “It’s definitely going to be a funny, fresh and entertaining season of RHONJ when the dust settles.” As OK! previously reported, an insider shared Margaret, Melissa and Dolores “have all been filming test footage with some of the potential new women to see how their chemistry is.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'RHONJ' Is 'Definitely Coming Back'

Source: MEGA Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga have been shooting 'test footage' with some potential new cast members.

"Those who were fearful RHONJ would not return can definitely rest easy, as it is absolutely coming back,” the source continued, noting Teresa had “not filmed any test footage as of yet.” While they noted something could change “at any given point,” they shared that wasn’t “where Bravo’s head is at right now.” Another source close to Teresa said they were hearing “the same thing” but “chalking it up to rumors — for now.”

Why Was 'RHONJ' Put on Pause?

Source: Bravo 'RHONJ' was put on pause after a contentious season between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, where the pair refused to interact with one another.