'Funny' and 'Quick-Witted' Margaret Josephs to Be the Star of 'RHONJ' Season 15 as She Isn’t 'Scared' to Be 'Dramatic': Source
All eyes are about to be on Margaret Josephs, as a source spilled she is set to take center stage on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
“Despite Bravo wanting to focus the show around Joe Gorga’s lighthearted humor — which they still plan on doing — there always has to be a ‘star’ of the show,” an insider shared regarding the next season.
Bravo Is Pursuing Building the Show Around Margaret Josephs
The source noted Melissa Gorga’s main storyline has always surrounded “her drama with Teresa Giudice,” so making her the “main character wouldn’t make sense,” especially if Teresa doesn’t end up coming back to the show.
“So Bravo has decided to pursue building the show around Margaret as the main character for the time being,” they reiterated. “Dolores Catania and Melissa are both close with Margaret, so that part is aligned. And, Marge isn’t scared to be dramatic, but she’s also funny and quick-witted. Additionally, she’s always been open with her life and doesn’t hide things. She truly embodies everything a ‘Real Housewife’ has always meant to be.”
The Focus Is on Putting Margaret Josephs 'Front and Center'
While casting can always change, the source detailed that “for the time being,” the focus is on putting Margaret “front and center” with Melissa and Dolores alongside her.
“Production will also bring in some new blood to add both fun and drama,” they concluded. “It’s definitely going to be a funny, fresh and entertaining season of RHONJ when the dust settles.”
As OK! previously reported, an insider shared Margaret, Melissa and Dolores “have all been filming test footage with some of the potential new women to see how their chemistry is.”
'RHONJ' Is 'Definitely Coming Back'
"Those who were fearful RHONJ would not return can definitely rest easy, as it is absolutely coming back,” the source continued, noting Teresa had “not filmed any test footage as of yet.”
While they noted something could change “at any given point,” they shared that wasn’t “where Bravo’s head is at right now.” Another source close to Teresa said they were hearing “the same thing” but “chalking it up to rumors — for now.”
Why Was 'RHONJ' Put on Pause?
The show has been in limbo since Season 14 wrapped airing in 2024. Throughout the episodes, Melissa and Teresa’s relationship soured so much that they refused to even interact on camera aside from one fight in the finale. This divided the cast, with Dolores being the only person who truly stayed neutral.
After an explosive finale, Bravo ended up canceling a reunion, opting instead for an episode where the cast watched the finale and commented on it. They split the two sides into different rooms, with Dolores being the one person who went to both groups.
Once the season ended, Andy Cohen insisted there had to be changes, and it was made clear a pause/hiatus was being taken. Bravo does not comment on casting rumors related to The Real Housewives.