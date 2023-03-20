Home > News NEWS A Dreamer On A Mission

Margarita Volovikova, a business and government consultant, shares her ambitious plans to bring happiness and prosperity to Ukraine. We delve into her inspiring goals and her plans for reaching them in our exclusive interview.

Q: Hi Margarita, thank you for joining us today. Can you tell us a little bit about yourself and your career path? Margarita: Sure! I am a business and government consultant from Ukraine. For now, I'm based in Dubai. My career path has been an interesting one. I started off as a dreamer with big goals and ambitions. But, over time, I learned how to turn those dreams into a reality by taking actionable steps and making things happen. Q: That's inspiring! Can you share some of your biggest accomplishments so far? Margarita: One of my biggest accomplishments has been working with some of the most successful companies in Ukraine and helping them achieve their goals. But today, I'm here to speak of the present and future, not just my past accomplishments and achievements. These days, I’m working on transferring the concept of the Dubai Ministry of Happiness to my native country, Ukraine. It's a big goal, but I believe it's something that can make a real difference in people's lives. Q: That's amazing! Can you tell us more about the Dubai Ministry of Happiness and why you believe it's important to implement it in Ukraine? Margarita: The Dubai Ministry of Happiness is an initiative aimed at promoting happiness and positivity in the workplace and society as a whole. It's a concept that has been very successful in Dubai, and I believe it's something that can work in Ukraine as well. With so many people facing stress and burnout, promoting happiness and positivity can make a real difference in people's lives. It can also have a positive impact on business, as happier employees tend to be more productive and engaged.

Q: We agree! How did you come up with the idea of bringing the Dubai Ministry of Happiness to Ukraine? Margarita: It was actually during a trip to Dubai that I first learned about the concept. I was impressed with how it was working in practice and I thought it could be implemented in Ukraine. I started doing research and talking to people in the business community, and it became clear that there was a real need for this kind of initiative in Ukraine. From there, I started working on a plan to make the implementation happen. Q: Let's talk about the concept of happiness. You've been inspired by the Dubai Ministry of Happiness, and your big goal is to bring that concept to Ukraine. Why is happiness so important to you? Margarita: Happiness is a fundamental human need. When people are happy, they tend to be more productive, creative, and fulfilled in their personal and professional lives. Happiness is not just a state of mind; it's a key factor in achieving success and prosperity.

Q: That's a great point. How do you think happiness contributes to the prosperity of a society or a state? Margarita: Happiness is a key indicator of a society’s well-being. An increase in the happiness of a population leads to an increase in health, productivity, and innovation. This leads to economic growth and social progress. A happy society is a prosperous society. Q: That makes a lot of sense. How do you envision happiness being integrated into the fabric of Ukrainian society and government? Margarita: I believe that happiness should be a priority for every individual and every government. In Ukraine, we need to develop policies and programs that promote happiness, such as improving the quality of education, healthcare, and social services. We also need to create a culture of happiness by encouraging people to engage in activities that bring them joy and fulfillment.

Q: That's a wonderful vision. Do you think happiness can be measured? If so, how? Margarita: Yes, happiness can be measured. There are several tools and techniques that can be used to measure happiness, such as surveys, polls, and questionnaires. These tools can help us understand the level of a society’s happiness, identify the factors that contribute to happiness, and develop strategies to increase happiness. Q: Fascinating. Finally, do you think happiness is an important milestone on the path to global prosperity? If so, why? Margarita: Absolutely. Happiness is not just an end in itself– it's also a means to an end. When people are happy, they are more likely to be successful in their personal and professional lives. Happiness leads to productivity, creativity, and innovation, which are essential for economic growth and social progress. In short, happiness is a key milestone on the path to prosperity.

Q: That's truly impressive! What advice do you have for other dreamers who want to achieve big goals? Margarita: My advice would be to start with a clear vision of what you want to achieve, and then to break that vision down into smaller, actionable steps. Don't be afraid to ask for help and advice from others who have already achieved what you want to achieve. And, most importantly, don't give up when faced with challenges or setbacks. Stay focused on your goal and keep moving forward. Q: We've talked a lot about your professional achievements, but what about your personal life? Could you tell us a little about your family and how they've supported you throughout your career? Margarita: Of course! My family has always been incredibly supportive of my dreams and ambitions. My parents were both entrepreneurs themselves, so they instilled me with a strong work ethic and a desire to constantly push myself to be better. My husband has also been an incredible source of support throughout my career. He understands the demands of my work and is always there to cheer me on when I need it.

Q: We've heard that you love to travel and explore new places. What are some of your favorite travel destinations? Margarita: Yes, I absolutely love to travel! I think it's so important to see new parts of the world and learn about different cultures. One of my favorite destinations is Komo Lake in Italy. It's such a beautiful and peaceful place, and I always feel so refreshed and inspired after a trip there. I also love exploring cities like New York and London, which are so full of energy and creativity. Q: Do you think that travel has influenced your work in any way? Margarita: Definitely. Traveling has exposed me to so many different ideas and ways of doing things. It's helped me to think outside the box and approach problems from new angles. I've also had the opportunity to meet so many amazing people who’ve inspired me and taught me new things.

Q: Finally, what advice would you give to young women who are trying to achieve big goals like you have? Margarita: My advice would be to never give up on your dreams, no matter how big or daunting they may seem. Believe in yourself and your abilities, and surround yourself with people who support and encourage you. And don't be afraid to take risks and try new things – you never know where they might take you!

Q: Absolutely, and I'm all for it. Thank you so much for sharing your story with us, Margarita. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors! Margarita: Thank you for having me! It was a pleasure to share my story with your readers.