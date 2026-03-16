How Margot Robbie's Dramatic Bob Signals a 'New Era' Hair Trend

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Margot Robbie has officially entered a new era — at least when it comes to her hair. The Wuthering Heights star turned heads at the Chanel Fall/Winter 2026–2027 show during Paris Fashion Week when she stepped out with a dramatically shorter hairstyle. Gone were the long blonde waves she’s worn in recent years, replaced with a tousled blunt bob that hovers just above her shoulders, paired with soft bangs grazing her eyebrows. The edgy yet effortless look quickly sparked buzz across social media and fashion coverage, with many noting that Robbie’s chop fits into the broader celebrity “new era” trend: dramatic hair transformations that signal a shift in style, image or career phase.

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A Fashion Week Hair Moment

Source: MEGA Margot Robbie revealed the new look at the Chanel runway show.

Robbie’s debut took place at one of fashion’s biggest stages. Attending the Chanel runway show, the actress paired her new hairstyle with a minimal, chic outfit that included a sheer white tank layered over a bralette, loose denim trousers and two-toned heels. The hairstyle itself struck a balance between polished and undone. Robbie’s signature blonde color remained intact, with natural gold highlights woven throughout the cut. The bob’s ends were blunt but slightly textured, while the messy fringe added a relaxed, modern feel. The transformation also arrives amid Robbie’s Wuthering Heights press tour, where she has been embracing a romantic, gothic aesthetic inspired by the film’s 18th-century setting.

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The Celebrity 'New Era' Chop

Source: MEGA The hairstyle appeared during her 'Wuthering Heights' press tour.

Hair experts say bold cuts like Robbie’s often appear at major cultural moments such as premieres, press tours or fashion events. “I think trends will surge definitely based on seasonal changes,” admits Ian McCabe, master colorist and owner of Navy, A Hair Studio. “I do find that fashion week pushes celebs to make changes to premier at the shows. Hair trends are definitely going to mirror the fashion industry.” When celebrities debut new looks during high-profile events, the ripple effect can be immediate. “That trend may catch on and then everyone needs that look all of a sudden,” McCabe adds.

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Source: MEGA Experts say celebrity cuts often influence beauty trends.

Robbie’s version of the bob reflects a modern take on the classic pageboy haircut that has been gaining popularity among celebrities this year. Unlike the sharper, jaw-length versions often associated with the style, her cut sits just above the shoulders with natural movement and soft layering.

How to Keep a Bob Looking Modern

Source: MEGA Celebrities like Bella Hadid have also embraced the bob.