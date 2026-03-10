Unrecognizable Margot Robbie Accused of Using Ozempic During Paris Fashion Week Sighting: See the Jaw-Dropping Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Margot Robbie raised eyebrows with a questionably thinner appearance at Paris Fashion Week. The Barbie star, 35, flaunted a slim physique while attending the Chanel show in France on Monday, March 9. Robbie donned a sheer tank top exposing her white b-- underneath, complemented by jeans and a Chanel tote. She debuted a brand-new blonde bob with wispy bangs hanging in front of her eyes as she posed for cameras.

However, fans were less focused on the longtime Chanel brand ambassador’s outfit and more interested in why her face and figure looked different. “She's gone over to the dark side of Ozempic too,” one person suspected on X, while another quipped, “GLP-1 chic: because nothing says 'spiritual growth' like chemically divorcing your own vitality.” A third expressed, "I'm starting to think there's something else going on in Hollywood, some new drug like ozempic that's easier to take or something cus why are already skinny actresses and artists getting sooo much more skinnier suddenly like ??"

Others, however, defended the star and believe her bob is the reason why her face appears to have changed. “Margot Robbie isn’t on Ozempic. It’s the HAIRCUT. Everyone is out here convinced she lost a dramatic amount of weight or went under the knife when it’s actually a shorter cut with lived-in texture that removes length and weight from her face,” influencer Audrey Victoria explained on Facebook. “And the fact that nobody is talking about what a good haircut actually does to your perceived bone structure says everything about how little credit we give to hair. Your stylist can change your face.” One makeup artist disagreed in the comments section, writing, “I don't know if a haircut can reduce the volume in your cheeks that much. I work as a makeup artist in motion pictures and there's only so much contour can achieve.” Robbie has not confirmed or denied the Ozempic buzz.

What Is Margot Robbie's Diet?

In a 2025 interview promoting her movie Big Bold Beautiful Journey, the movie star gave insight into her diet. She revealed that costar Colin Farrell would make her a “chippy sandwich” and was “highly impressed” with her desire to “always be eating.” He would put together Tayto Cheese & Onion crisps, white bread and Kerrygold butter, then wrap it in foil and label it “M” in the fridge for the actress. "I ate one every single day," she said. "It was my favorite part of this job."

Margot Robbie Was Once Told to Eat Less

