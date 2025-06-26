Maria Shriver Admits She Would Be 'Very Happy' to See Son Patrick Schwarzenegger's Ex Miley Cyrus as She Dishes on His Wedding List
Patrick Schwarzenegger's family has all eyes on his ex Miley Cyrus.
Just three days after Arnold Schwarzenegger indicated he misses the pop star, his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, agreed.
"Did u ever keep in touch with any of your kids' exes? Miley Cyrus?" Jenna Bush Hager pressed Maria on the Thursday, June 26, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends.
"I would be very happy to see Miley. I liked Miley. I'd be very happy to see her. But I did not stay texting," the former first lady of California revealed.
Patrick Schwarzenegger's Upcoming Wedding
Patrick and Miley dated from November 2014 to April 2015. Although Maria treasures their time together, she is looking forward to his upcoming wedding to Abby Champion.
"I remember when my daughter [Katherine Schwarzenegger] got married, she was hyper-concerned about the privacy. My son is getting married, and he's kind of a little less [concerned]," Maria divulged. "She wanted private. She wanted it to be really small and intimate and to be aware of everybody who was there."
Jenna proceeded to offer her advice to Patrick for his guest list, even though he's "not asking" for it. During the talk show host's own 2008 nuptials, her best friend brought a boyfriend whom she broke up with shortly after.
"I would say, no ring, no bring, because otherwise, you could be with people that you never see again," she explained.
"We got in an argument with my brother the other day about no ring, no bring," Maria said, noting that she couldn't bring Arnold to a good friend's wedding before they got married.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Misses Miley Cyrus
Maria's comments about Miley come after Arnold reflected on her relationship with Patrick during the Monday, June 23, episode of Watch What Happens Live.
"The best was that she’s a wonderful, wonderful girl and human being. Very, very talented," Arnold exclaimed. "She came up to Sun Valley when we were skiing up there and she was just such a wonderful houseguest and everything like that. We all just loved her."
He lamented, "She was just a really good, good person and fun to hang out with. I’m sorry it didn’t work out."
Who Are Patrick Schwarzenegger and Miley Cyrus Dating Now?
Miley and Patrick were first romantically linked in 2014 when they were photographed kissing at a University of Southern California football game. They later split, and Miley got back together with her on-again, off-again lover Liam Hemsworth, whom she was married to from 2018 to 2020. The musician has been dating drummer Maxx Morando since 2021.
Patrick got engaged to Abby in 2023 and plans to marry her this year.