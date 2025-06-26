Maria Shriver Admits She Would Be 'Very Happy' to See Son Patrick Schwarzenegger's Ex Miley Cyrus as She Dishes on His Wedding List

Patrick and Miley dated from November 2014 to April 2015. Although Maria treasures their time together, she is looking forward to his upcoming wedding to Abby Champion.

"I remember when my daughter [Katherine Schwarzenegger] got married, she was hyper-concerned about the privacy. My son is getting married, and he's kind of a little less [concerned]," Maria divulged. "She wanted private. She wanted it to be really small and intimate and to be aware of everybody who was there."

Jenna proceeded to offer her advice to Patrick for his guest list, even though he's "not asking" for it. During the talk show host's own 2008 nuptials, her best friend brought a boyfriend whom she broke up with shortly after.

"I would say, no ring, no bring, because otherwise, you could be with people that you never see again," she explained.

"We got in an argument with my brother the other day about no ring, no bring," Maria said, noting that she couldn't bring Arnold to a good friend's wedding before they got married.