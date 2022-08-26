Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.
In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.
According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.
While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, has been making waves in Hollywood. Not only does the model appear in brother-in-law Chris Pratt's new series The Terminal List, but he also nabbed a recurring role in Gen V, an upcoming spinoff of Amazon Prime's hit The Boys.
Though the Scream Queen alum's 'rents split in 2011 after Shriver found out the former California governor fathered a child with their housekeeper, he's been able to maintain a strong bond with each of them.
"Patrick is completely supportive of both his parents and since Maria and Arnold broke up so many years ago, nothing is really different now than it was then," an insider said last year after the exes finally settled their drawn-out divorce. "He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change. Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close."
"Patrick loves his parents and is in both of their lives and just because they are now divorced doesn’t change the relationship he has with them," another insider shared. "He continues to get love from his parents and that will forever be the case. The sadness of it all was years ago."