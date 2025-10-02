or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Mariah Carey
OK LogoNEWS

Mariah Carey Reignites Years-Long Feud With Jennifer Lopez in Savage 'WWHL' Diss

Photo of Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Singer Mariah Carey seemingly reignited her feud with Jennifer Lopez more than 20 years after her infamous 'I don't know her' comment went viral.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey seemingly reignited her feud with Jennifer Lopez years after her infamous “I don’t know her” comment went viral.

The “Always Be My Baby” singer, 56, spoke to Andy Cohen about her history with J.Lo, 56, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, October 1. During the interview, the talk show host, 57, asked about Carey’s “I don’t know her” comment from 2003, when she was probed about Lopez during an interview with a German media outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey Addressed 'I Don't Know Her' Diss

Photo of Andy Cohen spoke with Mariah Carey about her infamous 'I don't know her' comment.
Source: NBC

Andy Cohen spoke with Mariah Carey about her infamous 'I don't know her' comment.

“Can you believe how much ‘I don’t know her’ has become part of the lexicon?” he asked the Grammy-winning singer without name-dropping Lopez.

“I mean the thing is, I was being honest when I said it. So I don’t know how it became big,” she laughingly replied. “Honesty isn’t really something that becomes big most of the time.”

Cohen then asked her one more time, “To clarify, you still do not know her right?”

Taking a deep breath before offering her reply, Carey said, “How can I suddenly know, you know …?” before the audience erupted into laughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey Still Doesn't 'Know Her'

Photo of Mariah Carey avoided name-dropping Jennifer Lopez in the conversation.
Source: NBC

Mariah Carey avoided name-dropping Jennifer Lopez in the conversation.

“The amount of time we’ve spent in these chairs discussing whether you know her is amazing,” Cohen joked about the longevity of the pop culture moment.

Fans couldn’t help but react to the iconic response in the comments section after the moment was shared on the show’s official Instagram page.

“‘I don’t know her’ forever ICONIC!!! 💅🏼👑,” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another user added, “She is so hysterical without trying to be - love her.”

“Mariah is a LEGEND and one of the GREATEST VOICES EVER!!” a third quipped. “She doesn’t need to know someone like Jennifer Lopez…..who’s not on her level!! Period!!”

MORE ON:
Mariah Carey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez Reacted to 'I Don't Know Her' Comments

Photo of Jennifer Lopez reacted to Mariah Carey's 2003 diss in 2016.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez reacted to Mariah Carey's 2003 diss in 2016.

The Wedding Planner actress has reacted to the “I don’t know her” shade over the years, telling Wendy Williams in 2016 that Carey was “forgetful” that they had met “many times.”

Mariah Carey Said People Made It a 'Big Deal'

Photo of Mariah Carey admitted she may be 'forgetful' about her previous encounters with Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Mariah Carey admitted she may be 'forgetful' about her previous encounters with Jennifer Lopez.

Later that year, the Glitter actress emphasized she didn’t remember the interaction with Lopez, telling him, “Apparently, I’m forgetful.”

“Like what am I supposed to say? I’m not going to put on a thing, ‘Oh we’re all Hollywood and let’s just all pretend we’re best friends ‘cause we’re in that land.’ It’s no offense to anybody,” she explained. “It wasn’t like I don’t know who she is — of course I do. That’s not the question.”

She continued, “That was so long ago. I can’t believe people still make such a big deal out of it.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.