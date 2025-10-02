Mariah Carey Reignites Years-Long Feud With Jennifer Lopez in Savage 'WWHL' Diss

Article continues below advertisement

Mariah Carey seemingly reignited her feud with Jennifer Lopez years after her infamous “I don’t know her” comment went viral. The “Always Be My Baby” singer, 56, spoke to Andy Cohen about her history with J.Lo, 56, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, October 1. During the interview, the talk show host, 57, asked about Carey’s “I don’t know her” comment from 2003, when she was probed about Lopez during an interview with a German media outlet.

Mariah Carey talks to Andy Cohen about her infamous “I Don’t Know Her” interview quote. pic.twitter.com/9Y9vN2mS9z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 2, 2025

Mariah Carey Addressed 'I Don't Know Her' Diss

Source: NBC Andy Cohen spoke with Mariah Carey about her infamous 'I don't know her' comment.

“Can you believe how much ‘I don’t know her’ has become part of the lexicon?” he asked the Grammy-winning singer without name-dropping Lopez. “I mean the thing is, I was being honest when I said it. So I don’t know how it became big,” she laughingly replied. “Honesty isn’t really something that becomes big most of the time.” Cohen then asked her one more time, “To clarify, you still do not know her right?” Taking a deep breath before offering her reply, Carey said, “How can I suddenly know, you know …?” before the audience erupted into laughter.

Mariah Carey Still Doesn't 'Know Her'

Source: NBC Mariah Carey avoided name-dropping Jennifer Lopez in the conversation.

“The amount of time we’ve spent in these chairs discussing whether you know her is amazing,” Cohen joked about the longevity of the pop culture moment. Fans couldn’t help but react to the iconic response in the comments section after the moment was shared on the show’s official Instagram page. “‘I don’t know her’ forever ICONIC!!! 💅🏼👑,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, “She is so hysterical without trying to be - love her.” “Mariah is a LEGEND and one of the GREATEST VOICES EVER!!” a third quipped. “She doesn’t need to know someone like Jennifer Lopez…..who’s not on her level!! Period!!”

Jennifer Lopez Reacted to 'I Don't Know Her' Comments

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez reacted to Mariah Carey's 2003 diss in 2016.

The Wedding Planner actress has reacted to the “I don’t know her” shade over the years, telling Wendy Williams in 2016 that Carey was “forgetful” that they had met “many times.”

Mariah Carey Said People Made It a 'Big Deal'

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey admitted she may be 'forgetful' about her previous encounters with Jennifer Lopez.