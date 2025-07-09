Mariah Carey Gives 3-Word Response to Why She Didn't Attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding
The queen of shade is back at it!
Mariah Carey broke her silence about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s elaborate wedding in Venice, Italy, where the biggest names in the entertainment industry partied for three straight days in honor of the newlyweds.
Paparazzi caught up with the “Obsessed” songstress on Monday, July 7, to ask her what everybody wanted to know: “What did you think of Jeff Bezos’ wedding?”
Why Did Mariah Carey Not Attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding?
Carey, wearing bedazzled sunglasses, blue jeans and a chic black top, smiled at the photographer as she responded, “I wasn’t there.”
The paparazzi continued to press the topic, asking, “Were you not invited or what?” to which the pop star replied with laughter, “Oh, don’t turn this into that!”
After her snub went viral on X, social media users commented their approval for Carey’s poised response.
“Mariah is so smart when it comes to PR. She knows how to handle herself in public. Clearly taught well,” one wrote.
“As she should!” added another.
“Queen is unbothered and just smiles,” a third noted.
Mariah Carey's Iconic Jennifer Lopez Snub
Notably, Carey has been known to throw subtle shade at celebrities. She iconically claimed, “I don’t know her,” when she was asked in an early 2000s interview about Jennifer Lopez.
The “We Belong Together” singer also claimed in 2016 that she didn’t know Ariana Grande, who, at the time, was revered as a mini Mariah Carey with her vocal style.
“No,” Carey told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live at the time. “I don’t know. I really don’t. Honestly, I’m not familiar. I listen to hip-hop more than I listen to pop music.”
Demi Lovato Defends Ariana Grande Against Mariah Carey
The famed hitmaker also shaded Demi Lovato during the same segment with Cohen, saying, “I don’t know her either, and so I wouldn’t say anything to her.”
Months before Carey’s apparent denial, Lovato commented on an Instagram post about Grande being the budget version of the 56-year-old and called out the “Always Be My Baby” singer for her repetitive snubs.
Mariah Carey Collabs With Ariana Grande
“Mariah is a legend and is so talented, but consistently disses people… It’s nasty the way she treats Jennifer [Lopez]. Jen keeps it classy, but I’m not afraid to say s---. [Mariah] is mean for no reason. Extremely talented? Yes. Superhuman? Possibly. Unnecessarily rude? Absolutely,” the Disney star wrote.
Although she previously wrote Grande off, the two singers have since collaborated on several songs, including Carey’s 2020 remix for “Oh Santa!”, Grande’s 2024 remix for “Yes, And?” and Barbra Streisand’s 2025 song “One Heart, One Voice.”