Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey Bonded Over Their Love for Barbra Streisand: 'They Were Both Fangirling'

Composite Photos of Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande
Source: Mega

Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey bonded over their love for Barbra Streisand, a source said.

June 21 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey are ready to hit the music scene again, and their friendship is thriving beyond the recording studio, according to a report.

"Mariah is one of Ariana's idols so it's been an absolutely crazy experience to now be able to call her a friend. And they're both absolutely in awe of Barbra Streisand, so the fact that they're doing a song with her is just next level," sources close to the two music icons revealed. "They were both fangirling over Barbra together, which was very cute."

Composite Photos Of Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and Barbra Streisand
Source: Mega

Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey bonded while fangirling over Barbra Streisand, a source said.

Streisand, an eight-time Grammy winner, announced her upcoming studio album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, set to drop on June 27. This exciting project features a collaboration with Grande, 31 and Carey, 56, titled "One Heart, One Voice."

"I've always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways … and make our time in the studio a joy," Streisand shared in a statement.

"My new album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates and new artists too. I admire all of them … and I hope that you'll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners."

Photo of Ariana Grande
Source: Mega

Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey previously teamed up for 'Oh Santa!' and a remix of 'Yes, And?'

This new single marks yet another exciting joint effort for Grande and Carey, who previously collaborated on "Oh Santa!" in 2020 and earlier this year for the remix of "Yes, And?" This remix provided a new twist on the lead single from Grande’s album Eternal Sunshine.

Carey’s twins, 14-year-old Monroe Carey and Moroccan Carey, initially captured their mother's attention with their enthusiasm for Ariana.

"Mariah takes what her kids say to heart, so she did a song with Ariana and their friendship kicked off from there," an insider said.

Additionally, Mariah has closely followed Ariana's burgeoning acting career. She was thrilled to see Ariana secure the role of Glinda the Good in Wicked, which has since become a box office sensation, grossing over $750 million worldwide.

"She was a huge supporter of her in Wicked right from the start. Ariana put in months of vocal training just to audition for that part; the range didn't come naturally to her, and Mariah actually put her through her paces a few times and gave her pointers," the source said.

Photo of Mariah Carey
Source: Mega

Mariah Carey was a 'huge supporter' of Ariana Grande appearing in 'Wicked.'

For Ariana, landing the role was a dream come true. She shared her desire to step into Kristin Chenoweth's shoes as Glinda when she was just 8 years old.

Photo of Ariana Grande
Source: Mega

Ariana Grande played Glinda in ‘Wicked.'

The source concluded: "Ariana hasn't had a whole lot of time off, but now that she's done filming Wicked, she and Mariah are making plans to hang out, which is still thrilling for her."

