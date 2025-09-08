PHOTOS Mariah Carey Slammed by Fans Over 'Super Stiff' 2025 VMAs Performance: 'Giving Absolutely Nothing' Source: CBS Mariah Carey was honored with the MTV Video Music Awards’ highest honor, the Video Vanguard Award, but her performance was called 'stiff' by some viewers. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 7 2025, Published 10:20 p.m. ET

Mariah Carey was honored with the MTV Video Music Awards’ highest honor, the Video Vanguard Award, but her performance seemingly missed the mark with some viewers. The “We Belong Together” artist, 56, hit the stage for a performance of a medley of her most popular hits at the 2025 awards show on Sunday, September 7. The show, which included singles like “Fantasy (Remix)” and “Honey,” marked her first performance at the VMAs in 20 years.

Mariah Carey Performed at the 2025 VMAs Awards

Source: CBS Mariah Carey was slammed as 'stiff' by fans.

While the songstress looked gorgeous in the multiple looks she served on stage, some viewers felt it fell short of her normal standards. “Mariah Carey looks breathtaking while giving absolutely nothing,” one fan wrote via social media. Meanwhile, another user added, “Why does Mariah Carey look super stiff on stage. It looks like shes reading her lyrics off a teleprompter. #VMAs.” “am i crazy or does it seem like mariah carey is lip synching and also her being stiff as a board is killing me #VMA,” a third stated.

Mariah Carey Was Presented With Her First VMA Award

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey was presented the award by Ariana Grande.

Carey was presented the award by Ariana Grande, joking that the award was “very heavy.” The award marked her first-ever VMA, which she wasn’t shy about calling out. "What the Sam H--- were you waiting for?" she asked as the crowd cheered in support.

Mariah Carey Spoke About Her Creative Process

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey spoke about creating music videos.

In her speech, the Glitter actress spoke about her creative process, specifically creating music videos. “Music videos are my way of life, of bringing music to my own life. Many movies, visualizing the sheer fantasy of it all. And let’s be hones,” she told the audience. “Sometimes there’s just an excuse to bring the drama and do things I wouldn’t do in real life, like going in drag for ‘Obsessed,’ playing my alter ego Bianca in ‘Heartbreaker,’ escaping the mob in ‘Honey’ with a hot guy to a remote island — well that one really wasn’t much of a stretch, but it happened. Anyway, after all this time, I learned music evolves, music evolves, but fun? That is eternal.”

Mariah Carey's Last VMAs Performance Dates Nearly 20 Years

Source: MEGA Mariah Carey's last performance at the VMAs dates back nearly 20 years.