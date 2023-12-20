Home > News NEWS Mariah Summa's Self-Help Book Is Out to Unleash Your Inner Phoenix

Mariah Summa, a mother and an author, shares her intimate journey with her latest self-help masterpiece, “Unleash Your Inner Phoenix: Ignite Your Resilience and Soar to Success.” This book gives readers hope from a personal struggle. Summa’s inspiration for the book stems from a frantic past that begins with her premature birth and the loss of her biological father. Faced with numerous setbacks, she wants to provide comfort to individuals who have faced similar hardships. Her bitter narrative unfolds, revealing the cardinal role of adoptive parents in her life. She emphasizes the universal theme that no one walks alone in their journey.

The book encourages readers to turn their adversity into fuel for success. Sharing her own moment of homelessness after losing her Nana, an important figure in her life, she demonstrates the power of resilience. After meeting her husband, Summa realized that her success was not due to being knocked down but because she fought for her life and desired identity. Summa's journey is highlighted as she says, “Don’t let a temporary situation become a permanent destination,” echoing a powerful mantra. She hopes this message resonates with readers, urging them to reflect on their past experiences, celebrate their identity, and leverage it for personal growth. Practical strategies abound in Summa’s book, with meditation taking center stage. The author, a passionate practitioner, advocates its role in calming the mind, allowing for clearer thinking and receiving messages that may have been missed or unnoticed. As she so aptly puts it, “Self-care is extremely important, as you can’t help someone else until you help yourself first.”

Summa’s book helps readers find the right balance by giving them tools to take control of their lives instead of just handing out “answers.” It encourages you to be open and honest with yourself and to remember that it's important to bounce back after tough times. The author discusses her past experiences with bullying and the importance of using them as lessons rather than punishments. She shares her daughter's experience with ADHD and how instead of punishing her, she encouraged her school to educate children about the condition. The book provides a chance for individuals to complete shadow work within themselves to understand where their resilience comes from and how they can improve.

Summa keeps a copy of this book close, viewing it as a transformative map for personal growth. The book's bite-size length is intentional, designed for readers to digest each chapter's essence and reflect on life. Engaging potential publishers, Summa expresses her excitement for the book's success and urges publishers to review her manuscript. Her genuine belief in the transformative power of her work is palpable, inviting publishers to align with her vision.

Looking ahead, Summa hints at a prolific future with plans for at least 20 books, each dedicated to a chapter from her current work. She remains committed to raising awareness on diverse topics through her writing, from self-help to children's rights. The phoenix within us all has the power to rise from adversity, and Mariah Summa's book is the guiding light that shows the way.