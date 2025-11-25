Mario Shockingly Groped by Fan as Singer Scolds Concertgoer for Grabbing His Crotch Mid-Performance: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Mario was groped during his show at the Masonic Jack White Theatre in Detroit, Mich., on Saturday, November 22. A video of the R&B star, whose real name is Mario Dewar Barrett, having his private area grabbed by a fan as he sings on stage has been circulating on social media. In the short clip, the "Let Me Love You" singer, 39, can be seen gently removing the woman's hand and briefly scolding her while continuing to serenade the crowd.

Fans React to Mario's Crotch Being Grabbed

Source: @theshaderoom/instagram Mario scolded the fan for grabbing his crotch mid-performance.

The Shade Room's Instagram post of the incident has garnered over 20k comments already, with many appalled by the concertgoer's actions. One person wrote, "Unpopular opinion...we need to hold women accountable the same way a man would be for sexual assault." Another commented, "Men get sexually assaulted too, but notice how everybody’s laughing." A third echoed the same sentiment as the others, writing, "That’s SA, if it was done the other way round he’d of been in trouble." Meanwhile a fourth pointed out the woman had a ring on her finger, quipping, "When her husband recognizes her hand, he’s divorcing her."

Source: mega Mario has not commented on the sexual assault.

Mario has yet to comment on the assault. The early 2000s hitmaker, however, did share a video of his performance on his Instagram account on Monday, November 24, along with the caption: "DETROIT YOU OWE ME NOTHING! Thank you! TORONTO SEE YOU TONIGHT! This song is 'HOME' off of 'Mood Swing' EP OUT NOW!"

Mario Had Another Incident at a Concert in October

Source: mega Mario told a cameraman to 'get the f--- off the stage' during his concert on October 11.

A separate incident occurred at one of the "Just a Friend" crooner's shows just one month before the groping incident. Mario lashed out at a cameraman who appeared on stage during his performance at Big Fresno Fair in California on October 11. In footage shared by a concert attendee on TikTok, the cameraman, who was later identified as Ryan Hudgins, looked to be doing his job. But the Grammy-nominated star stopped singing and demanded, "Yo, get the f--- off the stage!"

Source: mega Mario apologized for his strong-worded reaction.