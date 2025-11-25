Mario Shockingly Groped by Fan as Singer Scolds Concertgoer for Grabbing His Crotch Mid-Performance: Watch
Nov. 25 2025, Published 2:08 p.m. ET
Mario was groped during his show at the Masonic Jack White Theatre in Detroit, Mich., on Saturday, November 22.
A video of the R&B star, whose real name is Mario Dewar Barrett, having his private area grabbed by a fan as he sings on stage has been circulating on social media.
In the short clip, the "Let Me Love You" singer, 39, can be seen gently removing the woman's hand and briefly scolding her while continuing to serenade the crowd.
Fans React to Mario's Crotch Being Grabbed
The Shade Room's Instagram post of the incident has garnered over 20k comments already, with many appalled by the concertgoer's actions.
One person wrote, "Unpopular opinion...we need to hold women accountable the same way a man would be for sexual assault."
Another commented, "Men get sexually assaulted too, but notice how everybody’s laughing."
A third echoed the same sentiment as the others, writing, "That’s SA, if it was done the other way round he’d of been in trouble."
Meanwhile a fourth pointed out the woman had a ring on her finger, quipping, "When her husband recognizes her hand, he’s divorcing her."
Mario has yet to comment on the assault.
The early 2000s hitmaker, however, did share a video of his performance on his Instagram account on Monday, November 24, along with the caption: "DETROIT YOU OWE ME NOTHING! Thank you! TORONTO SEE YOU TONIGHT! This song is 'HOME' off of 'Mood Swing' EP OUT NOW!"
Mario Had Another Incident at a Concert in October
A separate incident occurred at one of the "Just a Friend" crooner's shows just one month before the groping incident.
Mario lashed out at a cameraman who appeared on stage during his performance at Big Fresno Fair in California on October 11.
In footage shared by a concert attendee on TikTok, the cameraman, who was later identified as Ryan Hudgins, looked to be doing his job.
But the Grammy-nominated star stopped singing and demanded, "Yo, get the f--- off the stage!"
Mario apologized on his Instagram Stories the next day after footage of the incident went viral and many criticized him for embarrassing the man.
"A cameraman is not supposed to be that far down stage unless he’s with you and shooting you that close for a reason. It really can throw you off," he explained. "In the midst of all of that while walking back stage right, I got frustrated and that’s when I said, ‘Yo you gotta get the f--- off the stage.'"
The singer said he would "take accountability" for his reaction, admitting he's a "0 to 100 type of person."
He added, "You got caught in the cross fire my boi and I'm sorry u had to experience that!"