Mariska Hargitay Unveils Family Secret: Who Is Her Biological Father Nelson Sardelli?

In a stunning revelation that has captivated fans and followers alike, Mariska Hargitay, the beloved star of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, has finally confronted a family secret that has laid dormant for decades.

The actress, who has long been associated with her late father Mickey Hargitay, exposed the truth about her biological father in her new documentary, My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay, which released in June.

This intimate film dives into the complex layers of her family history and relationship dynamics, highlighting how the past has shaped her identity.