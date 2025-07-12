Mariska Hargitay Unveils Family Secret: Who Is Her Biological Father Nelson Sardelli?
In a stunning revelation that has captivated fans and followers alike, Mariska Hargitay, the beloved star of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, has finally confronted a family secret that has laid dormant for decades.
The actress, who has long been associated with her late father Mickey Hargitay, exposed the truth about her biological father in her new documentary, My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay, which released in June.
This intimate film dives into the complex layers of her family history and relationship dynamics, highlighting how the past has shaped her identity.
The documentary details Mariska's late mother, legendary actress Jayne Mansfield, and her affair with Italian singer Nelson Sardelli, thus revealing that Mickey was not her biological father.
Nelson, born on September 20, 1934, in São Paulo, Brazil, has led a remarkable life filled with twists and turns. According to various reports, he began his career at General Motors before pursuing a career in entertainment.
After relocating to the United States, Nelson worked hard and eventually found success performing in Las Vegas. Since 1965, he has called the bustling city his home — a far cry from his early beginnings.
While many knew Mariska's professional acclaim, few were aware of the emotional turmoil underlying her family dynamic. "I went full Olivia Benson on him," Mariska recalled regarding her initial meeting with Nelson.
In a candid interview with Vanity Fair, she recounted the moment she introduced herself to her biological father. "I was like, 'I don't want anything, I don't need anything from you … I have a dad,'" she stated.
The surprising connection emerged when Mariska, in her 20s, began to suspect that Nelson was in fact her biological father after being shown a photograph of him.
According to reports, her mother Jayne had filed for divorce from Mickey in 1963, the same year she began her affair with Nelson.
However, the complex timeline saw her reconcile with Mickey only months prior to Mariska's birth in 1964. Jayne tragically passed away in a car accident in 1967, leaving Mariska to grapple with her identity and parental legacy alone.
Though Mariska long viewed Mickey as her dad, her journey toward the truth was complicated by feelings of loyalty and love.
In her powerful recounting, she described how she felt about concealing her half-sisters, who are also Nelson's daughters. "They just wept and wept and wept," Mariska recalled of a private screening she held for them.
Now, as she prepares to unveil her documentary, Mariska's motivations seem clear. "I'm not good with lies. So, I also made this movie to unburden all of us," she said.
The ripple effects of this revelation have already made waves across social media, where fans have expressed their surprise and support. "I can't believe this," one user tweeted. "Mariska has always been such an inspiration, but now she's even more relatable."