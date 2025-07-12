or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Mariska Hargitay
OK LogoNEWS

Mariska Hargitay Unveils Family Secret: Who Is Her Biological Father Nelson Sardelli?

Photos of Mariska Hargitay and Nelson Sardelli
Source: MEGA;@nelson_sardelli /INSTAGRAM

Mariska Hargitay revealed Nelson Sardelli is her biological father.

By:

July 12 2025, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

In a stunning revelation that has captivated fans and followers alike, Mariska Hargitay, the beloved star of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, has finally confronted a family secret that has laid dormant for decades.

The actress, who has long been associated with her late father Mickey Hargitay, exposed the truth about her biological father in her new documentary, My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay, which released in June.

This intimate film dives into the complex layers of her family history and relationship dynamics, highlighting how the past has shaped her identity.

Article continues below advertisement
Photos of Mariska Hargitay and Nelson Sardelli
Source: MEGA;@nelson_sardelli /INSTAGRAM

Mariska Hargitay confirmed Nelson Sardelli is her biological father, ending years of speculation.

Article continues below advertisement

The documentary details Mariska's late mother, legendary actress Jayne Mansfield, and her affair with Italian singer Nelson Sardelli, thus revealing that Mickey was not her biological father.

Article continues below advertisement

Nelson, born on September 20, 1934, in São Paulo, Brazil, has led a remarkable life filled with twists and turns. According to various reports, he began his career at General Motors before pursuing a career in entertainment.

After relocating to the United States, Nelson worked hard and eventually found success performing in Las Vegas. Since 1965, he has called the bustling city his home — a far cry from his early beginnings.

Article continues below advertisement
Photos of Nelson Sardelli
Source: @nelson_sardelli/INSTAGRAM

Nelson Sardelli found success in Las Vegas after starting at General Motors.

Article continues below advertisement

While many knew Mariska's professional acclaim, few were aware of the emotional turmoil underlying her family dynamic. "I went full Olivia Benson on him," Mariska recalled regarding her initial meeting with Nelson.

In a candid interview with Vanity Fair, she recounted the moment she introduced herself to her biological father. "I was like, 'I don't want anything, I don't need anything from you … I have a dad,'" she stated.

MORE ON:
Mariska Hargitay

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The surprising connection emerged when Mariska, in her 20s, began to suspect that Nelson was in fact her biological father after being shown a photograph of him.

According to reports, her mother Jayne had filed for divorce from Mickey in 1963, the same year she began her affair with Nelson.

However, the complex timeline saw her reconcile with Mickey only months prior to Mariska's birth in 1964. Jayne tragically passed away in a car accident in 1967, leaving Mariska to grapple with her identity and parental legacy alone.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Mariska long viewed Mickey as her dad, her journey toward the truth was complicated by feelings of loyalty and love.

In her powerful recounting, she described how she felt about concealing her half-sisters, who are also Nelson's daughters. "They just wept and wept and wept," Mariska recalled of a private screening she held for them.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, as she prepares to unveil her documentary, Mariska's motivations seem clear. "I'm not good with lies. So, I also made this movie to unburden all of us," she said.

Article continues below advertisement
Photos of Mariska Hargitay
Source: @therealmariskahargitay/INSTAGRAM

Mariska Hargitay explores her mother's life in her upcoming documentary, 'My Mom Jayne: A Film By Mariska Hargitay.'

The ripple effects of this revelation have already made waves across social media, where fans have expressed their surprise and support. "I can't believe this," one user tweeted. "Mariska has always been such an inspiration, but now she's even more relatable."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.