Mariska Hargitay Reveals Shocking Family Secret: Actress Unveils Biological Father Nelson Sardelli After 60 Years

After Jayne married director Matt Cimber in 1964 and welcomed son Antonio "Tony" Cimber, their marriage began to falter. They divorced in 1966.

Tragically, just one year later, Jayne died in a car accident at age 34, during which Mariska and two of her siblings were present in the vehicle but survived with minor injuries.

"I don't remember the accident. I don't even remember being told that my mother had died," Mariska recalled. "I look at photos, and I don't really remember anything until I was 5."

Following her mother's death, Mariska and her brothers were primarily raised by Mickey, who passed away in 2006 at age 80.