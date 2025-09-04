NEWS Marjorie Taylor Greene Dragged for Supporting Jeffrey Epstein's Victims After Boyfriend Calls Her the 'Sweetest Woman' Source: MEGA;@brianglenntv/X The congresswoman's boyfriend heavily defended her after critics dragged her in the comments of his X post. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Sept. 4 2025, Published 1:58 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend, Brian Glenn, shared a photo of their date night via X on Wednesday, September 3, captioning a photo of her kissing him on the cheek, "Having dinner with the sweetest woman on earth.” However, the couple received unwanted scrutiny from critics who swarmed Glenn’s comments, ridiculing the Republican congresswoman for supporting victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene Dragged for Supporting Jeffrey Epstein's Victims

Source: MSNBC Marjorie Taylor Greene showed support for Jeffrey Epstein's victims on Wednesday, September 3.

Greene stood with several women on Capitol Hill earlier that day as they put pressure on the House to sign a discharge petition for the remainder of the Epstein files to be released. As supporters gathered, several victims recounted the abuse they suffered while in the presence of Epstein. The representative’s stance didn’t sit well with critics, with many agreeing that Greene’s support was “very disappointing.”

Article continues below advertisement

'She's Not My Favorite'

Source: @brianglenntv/X Brian Glenn's photo of himself and Marjorie Taylor Greene led to scathing remarks about the congresswoman.

One critic scathed, “This f----- chick stood in front of a sign that called Trump a pedophile today (with zero proof and evidence to the contrary) ya no she’s not my favorite but u do u bro.” Glenn quickly responded, “She stood up for sexually abused women. That's it. So you do you…bro.” Another critic wrote, “Unfollowed. Good luck,” prompting Greene’s boyfriend to reply, “Good luck.” One observer referred to the congresswoman as a “traitor,” while another wrote, “Not after today. Good luck with that one. Standing in front of 47 is a p*do sign? Wrap her up, she’s done.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Laura Loomer Calls Out Marjorie Taylor Greene for Being a 'Traitor'

Source: @reallauraloomer/Instagram Laura Loomer called Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'traitor' for standing with Jeffrey Epstein's victims on Capitol Hill.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer also jumped on the hate train by taking to X to threaten Greene with exposing her to President Donald Trump for being a “traitor.” “Why did @RepMTG attend an anti-Trump press conference today and stand in front of signs that called President Trump a pedophile? The sign says ‘Release the Epstein Files #Pedo47,’” Loomer wrote. “I am showing this photo to President Trump.” Loomer, who ran for Congress twice without being elected, continued, “So now she’s trying to take him down. This is why I call her Marjorie Traitor Greene. She is truly despicable. If you work for Trump and you’re calling @RepThomasMassie and @RoKhanna out but you’re not calling @mtgreenee out, you’re disloyal to President Trump.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene Signs Discharge Petition to Release Epstein Files

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene signed the petition to release the Epstein files.