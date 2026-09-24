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Mark Consuelos Reveals the 'Traumatizing' Reason He Hates Halloween: 'Maybe That’s Why I Don’t Like Costumes'

Image of Mark Consuelos admitted he does not like Halloween.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos admitted he does not like Halloween.

Sept. 24 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

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Mark Consuelos explained why he's not the biggest fan of Halloween.

During the Thursday, September 24, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the talk show host discussed the holiday with his wife and fellow co-host, Kelly Ripa.

While talking about the Halloween special that occurs every year on the popular morning show, Consuelos revealed that he may be in "the minority" when it comes to the October holiday, tracing it back to one "traumatic" moment from his childhood.

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'I Don't Enjoy Halloween'

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Image of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa discussed Halloween on the September 24 episode of 'Live.'
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa discussed Halloween on the September 24 episode of 'Live.'

"I'm in the minority. I don't enjoy Halloween," he began. "I think it was because I had a Six Million Dollar Man mask...And the whole thing, and the smell of saliva on that plastic, you know, because your lips are touching that plastic mask."

However, it wasn't until his wife shared a story about her childhood Halloween experiences that Consuelos realized the real reason he doesn't enjoy dressing up.

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'So I'd Be in My Ballet Tutu, Right?'

Image of Kelly Ripa said her mom used to make her wear her old dance recital costumes.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Kelly Ripa said her mom used to make her wear her old dance recital costumes.

"Whatever we were for the dance recital, that's what we were," Ripa confessed.

"So I'd be in my ballet tutu, right? Because those were expensive, and my mom was not gonna get one wear out of it," she continued. "She was like, 'You're gonna wear that,' again and again."

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'She Put Me in a Ballet Costume Once'

Image of Mark Consuelos recalled the moment his sister put him in her ballet costume.
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Mark Consuelos recalled the moment his sister put him in her ballet costume.

"My sister was in ballet, as you know," the Riverdale alum jumped in as Ripa asked, "And she had to wear the ballet costume?"

"No," he clarified. "But I do remember, and it just hit me right when you were telling the story that, you know, we were close in age, that sometimes we would play stuff together."

"She put me in a ballet costume once. And maybe that's why..." Consuelos admitted.

'I Was Traumatized by It'

Image of After sharing the story, Mark Consuelos realized 'maybe that's why I don't like Halloween.'
Source: LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

After sharing the story, Mark Consuelos realized 'maybe that's why I don't like Halloween.'

He continued, "And I must have been like 5 years old. I'm gonna say 5 and not 15 because that's probably the last time she would be able to talk me into something like that."

"When you were 15?" the Hope & Faith actress joked.

"When I was 5...Maybe that's why I don't like Halloween," Consuelos realized. "Yeah. Maybe that's why I don't like getting into costumes. I was traumatized by it."

"But no, I know how you feel having to wear that for a Halloween costume," he concluded, before Ripa added, "No, I wasn't traumatized by it. I was just annoyed."

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