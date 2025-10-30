or
Kelly Ripa Admits Mark Consuelos 'Always Has Good Breath' — Even in the Morning: 'It's Weird'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married since 1996.

Profile Image

Oct. 30 2025, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa doesn't understand how her husband, Mark Consuelos, always has great smelling breath.

The Riverdale actor's wife praised Consuelos' dental hygiene during the Thursday, October 30, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark following a discussion about how Halloween masks tend to trap all of the hot air coming out of people's mouths.

"You always have good breath though, it's weird," Ripa admitted, to which her spouse of nearly 30 years agreed, "I do."

Image of Kelly Ripa admitted Mark Consuelos 'always' has 'good breath.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa admitted Mark Consuelos 'always' has 'good breath.'

"Yeah, it's weird," the Hope & Faith actress declared: "You wake up with good breath, which I find very unsettling."

Consuelos credited his above-average dental hygiene to making sure he's always cleaning and flossing his teeth — though Ripa believed there was more to it.

Kelly Ripa 'Runs Away' From Mark Consuelos to 'Brush Her Teeth' in the Morning

Image of Kelly Ripa said her retainer makes her wake up with not the best smelling breath.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa said her retainer makes her wake up with not the best smelling breath.

"I know — I clean my teeth, but I have to wear that retainer at night, so something happens in there," she confessed, as Consuelos joked: "Yeah, a lot happens in there."

"Well, that's why I try to run away from you," Ripa quipped, as Consuelos countered, "I know, you use it as a tactic."

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos chatted about their breath on 'Live.'

His wife, however, insisted: "No, it's not a tactic. I run away to brush my teeth."

Ripa and Consuelos' chatter about keeping their teeth clean came just one day after they bickered on air about their roles at home.

During the Wednesday, October 29, episode of Live, Ripa lightheartedly teased her husband for not seeming to appreciate her fall decorations.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Bicker About Household Roles

Image of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa recently bickered about their roles at home.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa recently bickered about their roles at home.

"It's as if you don't live in the house where you live," she sarcastically stated after Consuelos claimed the couple "never really did a big Thanksgiving thing" in terms of adding aesthetic touches to their home around the holiday.

Ripa explained: "What I will do is take down Halloween [decorations] and I leave the big pumpkins for Thanksgiving."

"Along with the cornucopia that we always have in the middle of the table that you apparently haven't noticed before," she added, prompting laughter from the audience.

Image of Kelly Ripa insisted she doesn't 'complain' about the things Mark Consuelos hasn't fixed around the house.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa insisted she doesn't 'complain' about the things Mark Consuelos hasn't fixed around the house.

Defending himself, Consuelos argued, "See here's the thing — you know how certain things you push and they just work in the house? That's my department. I don't tell you about the little things [like] what's wrong with the air conditioning unit. I just take care of it. And you do the decorations."

In response, Ripa noted: "Right, but having said that, [there is] the light that flickers in our bathroom all the time for like eight years."

"I noticed it and it's fine and I don't complain about it, so you can't complain about the pumpkin on the front steps. It's all fair here. Everything's fair," she concluded.

