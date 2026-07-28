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Mark Consuelos Gives Update on Wife Kelly Ripa's Recovery Amid Her Absence From 'Live' After Undergoing Gum Surgery

Image of Mark Consuelos filled fans in about his wife Kelly Ripa's recovery this morning on 'Live.'
Source: MEGA: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos filled fans in about his wife Kelly Ripa's recovery this morning on 'Live.'

July 28 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa remains absent from Live With Kelly and Mark as she continues to recover from gum graft surgery.

During the Tuesday, July 28, episode of the morning talk show, her husband, Mark Consuelos, welcomed back guest co-host Kevin Jonas and shared an update on his wife's recovery with viewers.

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Image of Kevin Jonas questioned the fact that Kelly Ripa is speaking after her gum graft.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kevin Jonas questioned the fact that Kelly Ripa is speaking after her gum graft.

"How's she feeling?" Jonas asked.

Consuelos replied, "She's feeling better. She's saying certain things."

"She's allowed to speak?" the musician asked.

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'She's Not Allowed to Talk'

Image of Yesterday Mark Consuelos, shared that Kelly Ripa is 'not allowed to talk.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Yesterday, Mark Consuelos shared that Kelly Ripa is 'not allowed to talk.'

On yesterday's episode, Consuelos shared that Ripa would be missing from her usual chair as she heals from the surgery.

He also said she was "doing great," but one downside was "she's not allowed to talk." Jonas joked that it's "got to be the hardest thing she's ever done" as the audience laughed.

Consuelos went on to add he's "trying to keep her following the rules and sticking to the doctor's instructions." She is also not allowed to use straws or pull down her bottom lip to look at the wounds as they heal.

The dad-of-three's explanation is what confused Jonas.

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'She's Doing It Without Moving Her Bottom Lip'

Image of Kevin Jonas joked that Kelly Ripa may become a 'ventriloquist.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kevin Jonas joked that Kelly Ripa may become a 'ventriloquist.'

Consuelos backed up what he said yesterday and told Jonas, "I don't think so, but she's doing it without moving her bottom lip."

"She's just kind of doing like this," he said as he mimicked his wife.

Jonas joked, "She's gonna throw her voice and become a ventriloquist for you."

It was believed that Ripa would miss only one week of the popular morning show, however, Entertainment Weekly reported that the daytime TV host will have to miss at least three weeks as part of her continued recovery.

Consuelos told fans yesterday that "it is painful" for Ripa, who "famously doesn't feel pain, but this one hurts."

Who Will Fill in for Kelly Ripa While She Is Gone?

Image of Mark Consuelos is set to have a star-studded lineup of fill-ins for his wife Kelly Ripa.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos is set to have a star-studded lineup of fill-ins for his wife, Kelly Ripa.

Numerous co-hosts are slated to fill in for Ripa over the next few weeks. Jonas is now done after stepping in on Monday and Tuesday, with Mila Kunis, Pamela Adlon and Scott Foley set to close out the remainder of this week.

Next week will feature another rotation of guest co-hosts, including Sarah Chalke, Jenna Dewan, their resident Live DJ and emcee Déjà Vu, Carrie Coon and Michelle Buteau.

The third week Ripa will miss is when Live With Kelly and Mark goes on their annual summer break, with pre-taped segments recorded earlier this year set to be released.

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