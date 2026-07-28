HEALTH Mark Consuelos Gives Update on Wife Kelly Ripa's Recovery Amid Her Absence From 'Live' After Undergoing Gum Surgery Source: MEGA: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos filled fans in about his wife Kelly Ripa's recovery this morning on 'Live.' Olivia Callanan July 28 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kevin Jonas questioned the fact that Kelly Ripa is speaking after her gum graft.

"How's she feeling?" Jonas asked. Consuelos replied, "She's feeling better. She's saying certain things." "She's allowed to speak?" the musician asked.

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'She's Not Allowed to Talk'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Yesterday, Mark Consuelos shared that Kelly Ripa is 'not allowed to talk.'

On yesterday's episode, Consuelos shared that Ripa would be missing from her usual chair as she heals from the surgery. He also said she was "doing great," but one downside was "she's not allowed to talk." Jonas joked that it's "got to be the hardest thing she's ever done" as the audience laughed. Consuelos went on to add he's "trying to keep her following the rules and sticking to the doctor's instructions." She is also not allowed to use straws or pull down her bottom lip to look at the wounds as they heal. The dad-of-three's explanation is what confused Jonas.

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'She's Doing It Without Moving Her Bottom Lip'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kevin Jonas joked that Kelly Ripa may become a 'ventriloquist.'

Consuelos backed up what he said yesterday and told Jonas, "I don't think so, but she's doing it without moving her bottom lip." "She's just kind of doing like this," he said as he mimicked his wife. Jonas joked, "She's gonna throw her voice and become a ventriloquist for you." It was believed that Ripa would miss only one week of the popular morning show, however, Entertainment Weekly reported that the daytime TV host will have to miss at least three weeks as part of her continued recovery. Consuelos told fans yesterday that "it is painful" for Ripa, who "famously doesn't feel pain, but this one hurts."

Who Will Fill in for Kelly Ripa While She Is Gone?

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos is set to have a star-studded lineup of fill-ins for his wife, Kelly Ripa.