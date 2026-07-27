Mark Consuelos Reveals 'Painful' Reason Wife Kelly Ripa Is Missing From Their Talk Show

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'I Didn’t Think I’d Still Be on the Air in 5 Years'

Source: Live WIth Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos shared that Kelly Ripa had been avoiding getting the surgery for years.

“Kelly sends her love,” Consuelos told guest host Kevin Jonas during the show, before adding, "Kelly had a little bit, well, it’s not a little ... she had a gum graft surgery.” Consuelos explained that the surgery had been recommended by Ripa's dentist several years ago, but they said she could put off the procedure until now. He continued, "Her dentist said five years ago, 'You can do it in about five years. And joking she said, 'I didn’t think I’d still be on the air in five years!'"

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'She's Not Allowed to Talk'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa is 'not allowed to talk' while she heals from the gum graft.

Consuelos shared that she is "doing great," but one caveat is "she's not allowed to talk." Jonas joked that it has "got to be the hardest thing she's ever done" as the audience laughed. "She's such a great conversationalist, but I'm trying to keep her following the rules and sticking to the doctor's instructions," Consuelos agreed, noting that she can't use straws, has to eat only soft foods and must resist the urge to look at the wounds as they heal.

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa asked her husband to take a look at her wounds even though she is not supposed to.

However, Ripa could not resist asking Consuelos to check on how she is healing. "Last night she was like, 'Can you look?' I’m like, 'I’m not pulling your lip down,'" Consuelos shared, before mimicking how his wife then tilted her head down so he could look at the area without pulling down on her lip. "So I’m down there like, 'It looks great!'"

'She Famously Doesn't Feel Pain'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Mark Consuelos will be joined by multiple stars this week who will be filling in for his wife.