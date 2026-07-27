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Mark Consuelos Reveals 'Painful' Reason Wife Kelly Ripa Is Missing From Their Talk Show

Image of Mark Consuelos told guest co-host Kevin Jonas that his wife Kelly Ripa is recovering from gum graft surgery.
Source: MEGA: Live With Kelly and Mark

Where is Kelly Ripa?

July 27 2026, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa is taking time off this week.

On the Monday, July 27 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, shared that Ripa will be missing from her chair for the week after undergoing gum graft surgery.

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'I Didn’t Think I’d Still Be on the Air in 5 Years'

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Image of Mark Consuelos shared that Kelly Ripa had been avoiding getting the surgery for years.
Source: Live WIth Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos shared that Kelly Ripa had been avoiding getting the surgery for years.

“Kelly sends her love,” Consuelos told guest host Kevin Jonas during the show, before adding, "Kelly had a little bit, well, it’s not a little ... she had a gum graft surgery.”

Consuelos explained that the surgery had been recommended by Ripa's dentist several years ago, but they said she could put off the procedure until now.

He continued, "Her dentist said five years ago, 'You can do it in about five years. And joking she said, 'I didn’t think I’d still be on the air in five years!'"

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'She's Not Allowed to Talk'

Image of Kelly Ripa is 'not allowed to talk' while she heals from the gum graft.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa is 'not allowed to talk' while she heals from the gum graft.

Consuelos shared that she is "doing great," but one caveat is "she's not allowed to talk." Jonas joked that it has "got to be the hardest thing she's ever done" as the audience laughed.

"She's such a great conversationalist, but I'm trying to keep her following the rules and sticking to the doctor's instructions," Consuelos agreed, noting that she can't use straws, has to eat only soft foods and must resist the urge to look at the wounds as they heal.

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Image of Kelly Ripa asked her husband to take a look at her wounds even though she is not supposed to.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa asked her husband to take a look at her wounds even though she is not supposed to.

However, Ripa could not resist asking Consuelos to check on how she is healing.

"Last night she was like, 'Can you look?' I’m like, 'I’m not pulling your lip down,'" Consuelos shared, before mimicking how his wife then tilted her head down so he could look at the area without pulling down on her lip. "So I’m down there like, 'It looks great!'"

'She Famously Doesn't Feel Pain'

Image of Mark Consuelos will be joined by multiple stars this week who will be filling in for his wife.
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos will be joined by multiple stars this week who will be filling in for his wife.

Jonas asked, "Is there, like, pain?"

"Yeah. It's painful. She famously doesn't feel pain. She doesn't; when she goes into the dentist, she doesn't really use the novocaine. But this one hurts. So I know it's painful," Consuelos added about his wife.

Still, Jonas shared that he is "so excited to be there" and is "wishing her well."

Consuelos has a star-studded lineup of guest co-hosts to fill in for his wife as she recovers from surgery.

The Jonas Brothers star will be back to co-host again on July 28. The other guest co-hosts this week are Mila Kunis on Wednesday, July 29, Pamela Adlon on Thursday, July 30, and Scott Foley on Friday, July 31.

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