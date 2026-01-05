or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Mark Consuelos Had to 'Wrestle' Wife Kelly Ripa's Spanx Off After Wild New Year's Eve Party

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos joked about having to 'wrestle' his wife, Kelly Ripa's Spanx 'off' after attending a wild, circus-themed New Year's Eve party.

Jan. 5 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa rang in the New Year by wrestling a pair of Spanx.

“We went to a New Year’s Eve party, it was a costume party. The theme was circus-themed,” Ripa, 55, recounted during the Monday, January 5, broadcast of Live With Kelly and Mark.

Mark Consuelos 'Wrestled' Kelly Ripa's Spanx

Photo of Kelly Ripa left a NYE party because she couldn't use the restroom with her Spanx on.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa left a NYE party because she couldn't use the restroom with her Spanx on.

The Hope & Faith star explained that she dressed up as a tightrope walker, while her husband went as “himself.”

“I liked my costume very much, I was very happy, but imagine my surprise when we were still out at 2 a.m.,” she recounted. “A 55-year-old woman in Spanx at 2 a.m., and the only reason we left it was because I had to go to the bathroom.”

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Kelly Ripa joked about her husband 'wrestling' her Spanx off.

Kelly Ripa Couldn't Use the Bathroom With Spanx

Photo of Kelly Ripa's Spanx had to be 'wrestled' off by her husband.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa's Spanx had to be 'wrestled' off by her husband.

Ripa pointed out there wasn’t “an easy way” to use the restroom with Spanx, and her husband, 54, had to “wrestle” her out of the shapewear at the end of the night.

The couple, who married in 1996, often share candid moments in their marriage, most recently revealing they agreed with a study that suggested partners who choose to sleep apart may face unexpected challenges like feeling disconnected from their significant other.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Refuse to Sleep in Separate Beds

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos agreed on the 'negative effects' of married couples sleeping separately.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos agreed on the 'negative effects' of married couples sleeping separately.

According to the data, sleeping separately could have “negative effects” on a romantic relationship.

"What kind of negative effect?" she asked, before revealing the few rare occasions they've spent separately during their nearly three decades of marriage.

"The only time we’ve done that is during COVID. When you had COVID, you were banished to the basement. And when I had COVID, you were banished to the basement," Ripa revealed, sparking laughter from the audience.

Kelly Ripa Joked About Mark Consuelos' Snoring Habits

Photo of Kelly Ripa joked about her husband's snoring habits.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa joked about her husband's snoring habits.

Further elaborating on the study’s findings, the Riverdale actor noted that sleeping apart may foster feelings of isolation and distance, especially following long stretches spent apart.

"You're lonely, you have no connection," he said. "Especially if you’re gone all day, at night it’s nice."

Although the married cohosts agreed they don’t sleep well apart, Ripa couldn’t let the conversation end without poking fun at her husband’s snoring habits.

"I sleep well [without you] because you do — it’s not a secret, you snore often and always," she teased. "So I sleep well, but I still prefer that you’re there. Noisy as you are, I still would rather have you there than not have you there."

