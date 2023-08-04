Mark Margolis Dead at 83: 'Better Caul Saul' Actor's Cause of Death, Health Issues, Net Worth, Career and More

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul actor Mark Margolis has died. He was 83.

Margolis son, actor Morgan Margolis, released a statement confirming that the veteran star passed away at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York on Thursday, August 3. He did not share his exact cause of death, but he disclosed that Margolis died after a short illness.

The bereaved family will hold a private funeral and memorial at a later date, the statement continued.

The late actor’s agent, Robert Atterman, penned a lengthy message to pay tribute to the late actor.

“As both an actor and a person, Mark’s enduring excellence and amiable nature have left an indelible impression on those fortunate enough to collaborate with him and know him,” part of the announcement read. “He will certainly be missed."

Meanwhile, Margolis’ longtime manager Robert Kolker called the Emmy-nominated actor “a treasured client and lifelong friend."

Morgan Margolis — who is also the CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment — sent the statement about his father’s death to multiple news outlets, including Fox News and The Hollywood Reporter.

Attermann spoke to Fox News.