Mark Neilson – Putting Others First Is The Quickest Way To Success

Entrepreneurs need to wear many hats, which requires a lot of different skills and qualities. One of the most critical skills that even trumps dedication, hard work, focus, and all other skills entrepreneur has had up to that point is the ability to lead effectively and efficiently. And strong leadership is more important than ever, especially in today's fast-paced world. But what makes a good leader? Good communication, passion, time management, leading by example?

As Mark Neilson explains, all of the above and much more. "You can't achieve success as an entrepreneur by yourself. You need a team, people around you that will help you carry the burden," he says. "Now, you can be born as a natural leader or learn how to be one. And you can be passionate about your venture and a sweet talker that will charm everyone around you. But if you are not willing to put others in front of you, you'll have a hard time getting to the top."