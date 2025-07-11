Mark Ruffalo Claps Back at Joe Rogan Over 'Insane' ICE Deportations: 'A Little Late!'

On a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan hosted Amjad Masad, CEO of coding platform Replit, where he criticized Trump’s immigration policies as "insane."

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo isn't holding back as he targets Joe Rogan for his recent outrage over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

He expressed frustration over the disproportionate deportations occurring under Trump's administration, noting that agents are "raiding construction sites" and rounding up "gardeners" instead of targeting drug traffickers or cartel members.

Ruffalo, a staunch critic of Trump who has actively participated in protests against his administration, didn't let Rogan's comments slide.

Taking to Threads, he replied, "a little late," reminding the podcaster that the MAGA playbook was already evident through Project 2025's expansive policy framework, which came into play long before Trump won the presidency.