Mark Ruffalo Claps Back at Joe Rogan Over 'Insane' ICE Deportations: 'A Little Late!'

Composite Photo of Joe Rogan and Mark Ruffalo
Source: Mega

Mark Ruffalo fired back at Joe Rogan’s comments about Donald Trump’s ICE deportations.

By:

July 11 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo isn't holding back as he targets Joe Rogan for his recent outrage over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

On a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan hosted Amjad Masad, CEO of coding platform Replit, where he criticized Trump’s immigration policies as "insane."

image of Joe Rogan previously blasted ICE's widespread raids, calling them 'insane.'
Source: Mega

Joe Rogan previously blasted ICE's widespread raids, calling them 'insane.'

He expressed frustration over the disproportionate deportations occurring under Trump's administration, noting that agents are "raiding construction sites" and rounding up "gardeners" instead of targeting drug traffickers or cartel members.

Ruffalo, a staunch critic of Trump who has actively participated in protests against his administration, didn't let Rogan's comments slide.

Taking to Threads, he replied, "a little late," reminding the podcaster that the MAGA playbook was already evident through Project 2025's expansive policy framework, which came into play long before Trump won the presidency.

image of Mark Ruffalo said Joe Rogan's comments on ICE raids came 'a little late.'
Source: Mega

Mark Ruffalo said Joe Rogan's comments on ICE raids came 'a little late.'

During his podcast, Rogan doubled-down on Trump's hardline immigration policies, which involved massive raids and sparked widespread protests around the United States.

"We were told there would be no — well, there are two things that are insane," he said in the podcast. "One is the targeting of migrant workers. Not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers. Just construction workers. Showing up in construction sites, raiding them. Gardeners. Like, really?"

MORE ON:
Mark Ruffalo

image of Mark Ruffalo has been a longtime Donald Trump critic.
Source: Mega

Mark Ruffalo has been a longtime Donald Trump critic.

Mark Ruffalo: A Staunch Trump Critic

Ruffalo has been a vocal critic of Trump, often expressing alarm over what he perceives as threats to American democracy and fundamental rights.

At a recent "No Kings Day" protest in New York City, the 13 Going on 30 star condemned the administration's actions, stating, "We see our democracy is in real trouble. We see a president who has made himself a king and dictator, and we don't see an opposition that's powerful enough to stand up against the trampling of our rights and the trampling of the Constitution."

image of Mark Ruffalo blasted the 'kidnapping' of immigrants and 'white Christian nationalism.'
Source: Mega

Mark Ruffalo blasted the 'kidnapping' of immigrants and 'white Christian nationalism.'

He has also highlighted concerns over immigration policies and executive overreach, citing "the kidnapping of immigrants — people who are here legally — people whose children are being taken from them." Ruffalo has been particularly critical of Project 2025, calling it "white Christian nationalism" and a plan to strip away rights related to "abortion, LGBTQIA+ rights, freedom of expression, freedom of religion, freedom of education and equality between the races and genders."

He has urged people to recognize the seriousness of the situation, stating, "It's f----- terrifying and it keeps me up at night. Most people don't realise what's coming."

