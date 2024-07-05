'The Man is a Snake': Donald Trump Faces Backlash for Claiming He Doesn't Know Anything About 'Project 2025'
Former President Donald Trump claimed he didn't know anything about the infamous Republican agenda known as Project 2025.
Despite his close ties to the organization, the presumptive GOP nominee has publicly claimed ignorance about the project's origins and objectives.
Several of the ex-prez's biggest critics took to social media to slam his claim, calling him a "bold-faced liar" who is well-informed of what Project 2025 could do to the country.
The official Biden-Harris HQ account shared screenshots of the platform in a post that read, "His Super PAC is running ads promoting Project 2025, calling it 'Trump’s Project 2025.' Trump himself said he “needs” the Heritage Foundation, the organization behind Project 2025, to enact his MAGA agenda."
Someone else commented, "The man is a fascist snake. He knows that, if Project 2025 goes forward, he essentially becomes a king."
Trump, who previously implemented a significant portion of the Heritage Foundation's policy recommendations during his presidency, stated: "I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it."
The controversy surrounding Project 2025 extends to the Republican National Committee (RNC), where several individuals involved in shaping the party's platform have connections to the initiative.
Russell Vought, former Director of the Office of Management and Budget under Trump, now serves as the policy director for the RNC's 2024 platform committee and was a key author of Project 2025's recommendations for the executive office of the president.
Other members of the RNC platform committee, such as Tony Perkins and Ed Martin, have affiliations with organizations linked to Project 2025, including the Family Research Council and the Eagle Forum. The connections run deep, with ties to groups like Turning Point USA, as exemplified by platform delegate David Barton and others.
Additionally, individuals like Kevin Marino Cabrera, who have roots in the Trump 2020 campaign and the America First Legal Foundation, play a role in shaping the party's platform for the upcoming election.
Notably, former high-ranking Trump officials, including Mark Meadows and Stephen Miller, lead organizations associated with Project 2025.
Project 2025 is a nearly 900-page “presidential transition” plan consisting of “four pillars that will, collectively, pave the way for an effective conservative administration: a policy agenda, personnel, training, and a 180-day playbook,” according to the website.
The project advocates for dismantling the Department of Homeland Security, eliminating the Department of Education, a “top-to-bottom overhaul” of the Department of Justice — specifically the FBI — and restructuring the Environmental Protection Agency, among other changes.
“Project 2025 is more than an idea, it's a dystopian plot that’s already in motion to dismantle our democratic institutions, abolish checks and balances, chip away at church-state separation, and impose a far-right agenda that infringes on basic liberties and violates public will,” California Congressman Jared Huffman said in a recent statement.
Critics, including Ammar Moussa from President Joe Biden's campaign, have raised concerns about Project 2025's implications for Trump's hypothetical second term.
Moussa described the initiative as "the extreme policy and personnel playbook for Trump's second term that should scare the h--- out of the American people," highlighting the intersection of Project 2025 with Trump's questionable political activities.
The Rolling Stone provided quotes and sources included in this article.