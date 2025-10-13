Mark Sanchez's Ex and Baby Mama Says His Arrest Doesn't 'Surprise' Her: 'I've Always Been Concerned About My Son's Safety'

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Sanchez’s ex Bobby T — whose real name is Erin Campaneris — broke her silence after the former NFL quarterback’s shocking arrest. On Sunday, October 12, the model took to Instagram to share a statement about Sanchez, with whom she shares 8-year-old son Daniel. Her message comes just days after the ex-New York Jets star was involved in a violent stabbing incident in Indianapolis.

“I am aware of the serious criminal charges currently facing my son's father, Mark Sanchez,” Bobby T wrote. “My foremost priority has always been, and remains, our eight-year-old son, Daniel. I chose to remain silent publicly to protect Daniel.”

Source: @123bobbyt/Instagram Mark Sanchez’s ex Bobby T broke her silence about his arrest.

“Now that everything is out in the open, my focus hasn't changed. I have always been concerned for [Daniel’s] safety and for what he is exposed to. Sadly, none of this is surprising to me. Like everyone else, I learned of the horrific event through a news alert on my phone while sitting next to Daniel,” she explained. “I still know only what is publicly available. My thoughts and empathy are with the victim and everyone affected by this devastating event. It has created a wide ripple effect, touching many lives.”

She wrapped up her post with a heartfelt plea for privacy. “I understand that we live in a very public world, but my hope is that as my son grows, he can be seen and understood apart from this story,” she said. “At the end of the day, I'm simply a mama to a very sweet young boy doing my best to protect his peace. Thank you for the compassion so many have shown toward Daniel and me.”

Source: @123bobbyt/Instagram The model said said she’s always been 'worried about their son’s safety.'

As OK! previously reported, the 38-year-old athlete was hospitalized after a violent confrontation with a grease truck driver outside a bar in Indianapolis on Saturday, October 4. Sanchez was in town covering the Colts vs. Raiders game for Fox when the altercation took place. Police said Sanchez, who appeared intoxicated, allegedly confronted a 69-year-old driver who had accidentally backed into a hotel loading dock. The argument escalated, and the older man reportedly used a knife in self-defense.

Source: @123bobbyt/Instagram Mark Sanchez shares Daniel, 8, with Bobby T.

According to authorities, Sanchez was pepper-sprayed and stabbed several times in the upper right torso. The driver, identified as Perry Tole, sustained a cut to his cheek. “This was a situation that did not need to occur,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “The allegations involve a 38-year-old man becoming involved in an altercation with a 69-year-old man who sustained significant and very severe injuries as a result of that altercation.”

Source: MEGA Mark Sanchez was involved in a stabbing outside a bar in Indianapolis.

After being treated at Eskenazi Hospital, Sanchez was released and booked into jail the following morning. He was charged with battery on Sunday, October 5, and one of those charges was later upgraded to a felony. If convicted, he could face up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Following his discharge, Sanchez appeared briefly outside the jail wearing a sling on his right arm. “I'm just focused on the recovery,” he told reporters. “I just want to thank the first responders, Eskenazi Hospital... Dr. [Lindsey] Mossler, the surgeon. She saved my life, so I'm grateful for that.”