Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea's Cutest Moments Together: See Their Romance in 15 Photos
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Are Also Workout Buddies
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham enjoying working up a sweat together.
In one of their gym sessions, the lovebirds — who wed on August 1, 2009 — were seen enjoying their time in Studio City. A year after the photo was taken, Wahlberg told Ellen DeGeneres that his wife was getting tired of his early morning workouts, which usually began at 2:30 a.m., after he started filming a movie in Europe.
The Ted star is an investor in F45 Training, a popular fitness place.
They Enjoyed a Hot Vacation
While filming Pain and Gain in Florida, Wahlberg took a day off to swim with his wife and children.
Their eldest, Ella, was born on September 2, 2003. Meanwhile, Michael and Brendan arrived on March 21, 2006, and September 16, 2008, respectively. Grace was born on January 11, 2010.
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Were All Smiles in Barbados
Wahlberg and Durham visited their usual holiday venue — Barbados — in January 2019. The pair enjoyed their time under the sun while feeling the sea breeze during the outing.
It's Summertime!
In December 2017, the couple spent quality time in Barbados and flaunted their physiques throughout their stay on the Caribbean Island.
In 2010, he told People they met while doing a press junket.
"I asked her if she wanted to come out with me, and she said yes. Then I asked her if she wanted to come to church with me the next morning, and she said yes again. So that was our first date: St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York," he recalled.
They Turned People's Heads During Their Red Carpet Dates
Wahlberg and Durham donned matching black outfits during the screening of Patriots Day at the AFI Fest in 2016. According to AFI Fest director Jacqueline Lyanga, she branded the movie as "a moving tribute to the strength of the human spirit, the heroes of Boston, and our nation's capacity to unify in the wake of the unimaginable."
"Peter Berg brings together a riveting ensemble cast whose emotional performances beautifully humanize and personalize the people whose lives have been forever changed. We are honored to screen this film as the special closing night gala presentation of AFI Fest," she continued.
They Celebrated Rhea Durham's 45th Birthday
On Wahlberg's Instagram, he marked Durham's special day with a post featuring a selfie together and a family portrait taken during their boat outing.
The Joe Bell star previously shared why he left Los Angeles.
"I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it's time for them to pursue theirs," he told E! News.
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Fully Support Their Daughter
Wahlberg and Durham's child Grace developed a love for horses. The proud father uploaded a photo of themselves with a horse in the background to document one of their daughter's milestones.
He told E! News what Grace's goal is as a young equestrian.
"My daughter, believe it or not, is more disciplined than me," he said. "I didn't adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s, and I had to do it because of work. And now, she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian."
'Lovely' Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Had a Holiday Date
In December 2022, Wahlberg unveiled a photo of himself wearing a bright-colored top while Durham perfectly sported her black dress. He did not share further details of the outing, but his followers showered the snap with compliments as they looked a "great couple" in the update.
They Watched a Kansas City Chiefs Game
Wahlberg and Durham joined the crowd at the Allegiant Stadium in November to watch the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. The 45-year-old former Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway model captioned her post with "Chiefs" to support the former team.
Horse Shows Are the Best!
The proud parents watched their daughter in another horse show in April along with their family and friends. Durham donned a purple denim jacket and gray top while her husband sported a black cap and black shirt.
Hugs Are All They Need
In October 2022, Durham gave her followers a sneak peek of her and Wahlberg's romance, capturing the moment they hugged each other tightly at home.
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Posed for a Selfie
Wahlberg playfully kissed his wife below her ear as she captured his sweet move on her phone.
Best Friends
Durham flaunted her no-makeup look in a selfie with Wahlberg she posted on August 22.
They Had a Summer Getaway
They marked another summer escapade in Idaho in July 2022. In the snap, Durham hugged her husband from behind and rested her hand and chin on his shoulder while Wahlberg smiled.
They Welcomed 2022 With Epic Selfies
Durham uploaded two photos, which were reportedly their first couple of pictures of 2022.