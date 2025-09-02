or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > marlon wayans
OK LogoNEWS

Marlon Wayans Slams 'Bulls---' 'Fake News' Report He 'Publicly Smeared' Snoop Dogg Over Homophobic Comments: 'Stop This'

Composite photo of Marlon Wayans and Snoop Dogg
Source: MEGA

Marlon Wayans slammed a report he publicly smeared Snoop Dogg for his homophobic comments as 'fake news.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 2 2025, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Marlon Wayans slammed a report alleging he came for Snoop Dogg over homophobic comments the famous rapper recently made.

Wayans took to his Instagram to clear the air about the rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Marlon Wayans' Alleged Comment About Snoop Dogg Goes Viral

Source: @marlonwayans/Instagram

Marlon Wayans took to Instagram to clear up the rumors.

“I’m tired of defending this n-----,” the quote read. “I defended him on his criminal s----, the Gayle King situation, and I took heat for defending him online when he performed for [Donald] Trump, but this crosses the line.” “Sooner or later you just realize someone has issues,” the alleged quote continued. “There ain’t no Hollywood agenda to turn kids gay. That’s the dumbest s--- I’ve ever heard.”

He then allegedly said Disney characters do a lot of bad things, including “steal, cheat, kill."

“I watched Snow White as a kid and I ain’t gave a b----- a poison apple yet,” the alleged quote added. “But as soon as a gay character pop up, it’s an agenda. The agenda is to make your kids empathetic, not gay.”

Article continues below advertisement

Marlon Wayans Claims the Comment About Snoop Dogg Is 'Fake'

Photo of Marlon Wayans
Source: MEGA

Marlon Wayans said he 'never' said the alleged comments about Snoop Dogg.

Wayans took to his Instagram on September 2 to call out the quote as completely fake, noting people were really “running with this bulls---.” “I NEVER said this,” he continued as he tagged his "bro" Snoop. “I’d never publicly smear him for an opinion. I NEVER even heard what he said or if he said it. I’m watching all these news outlets pick this up and I’m shaking my head.” While Wayans defended LGBTQ and human rights, he called any reports of him and Snoop beefing as “fake news.”

MORE ON:
marlon wayans

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Snoop Dogg's Homophobic Remarks

Photo of Snoop Dogg
Source: MEGA

Snoop Dogg called out 'Lightyear' for depicting a same-sex couple with a child.

“If I’d had a problem with Brody I’d handle it as two brothers,” he added. “Now have a blessed day.”

After Snoop and his grandson watched a same-sex couple with a baby in the movie Lightyear, the little boy began to ask questions.

“My grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,’” he shared during an appearance on the “It’s Giving” podcast in August. “I didn’t come in for this s---. I just came to watch the godd--- movie.”

Snoop Dogg Is 'Scared to Go to the Movies'

Photo of Snoop Dog
Source: MEGA

Snoop Dogg said his grandson asked how two women could have a baby.

“‘They just said she and she had a baby. They both women. How did she have a baby?’” he continued sharing about his grandson's questions.

“I’m like, scared to go to the movies,'" he added. "Y’all throwing me in the middle of s--- that I don’t have an answer for.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.