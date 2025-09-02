Marlon Wayans Slams 'Bulls---' 'Fake News' Report He 'Publicly Smeared' Snoop Dogg Over Homophobic Comments: 'Stop This'

Article continues below advertisement

Marlon Wayans slammed a report alleging he came for Snoop Dogg over homophobic comments the famous rapper recently made. Wayans took to his Instagram to clear the air about the rumors.

Marlon Wayans' Alleged Comment About Snoop Dogg Goes Viral

“I’m tired of defending this n-----,” the quote read. “I defended him on his criminal s----, the Gayle King situation, and I took heat for defending him online when he performed for [Donald] Trump, but this crosses the line.” “Sooner or later you just realize someone has issues,” the alleged quote continued. “There ain’t no Hollywood agenda to turn kids gay. That’s the dumbest s--- I’ve ever heard.” He then allegedly said Disney characters do a lot of bad things, including “steal, cheat, kill." “I watched Snow White as a kid and I ain’t gave a b----- a poison apple yet,” the alleged quote added. “But as soon as a gay character pop up, it’s an agenda. The agenda is to make your kids empathetic, not gay.”

Marlon Wayans Claims the Comment About Snoop Dogg Is 'Fake'

Source: MEGA Marlon Wayans said he 'never' said the alleged comments about Snoop Dogg.

Wayans took to his Instagram on September 2 to call out the quote as completely fake, noting people were really “running with this bulls---.” “I NEVER said this,” he continued as he tagged his "bro" Snoop. “I’d never publicly smear him for an opinion. I NEVER even heard what he said or if he said it. I’m watching all these news outlets pick this up and I’m shaking my head.” While Wayans defended LGBTQ and human rights, he called any reports of him and Snoop beefing as “fake news.”

Snoop Dogg's Homophobic Remarks

Source: MEGA Snoop Dogg called out 'Lightyear' for depicting a same-sex couple with a child.

“If I’d had a problem with Brody I’d handle it as two brothers,” he added. “Now have a blessed day.” After Snoop and his grandson watched a same-sex couple with a baby in the movie Lightyear, the little boy began to ask questions. “My grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,’” he shared during an appearance on the “It’s Giving” podcast in August. “I didn’t come in for this s---. I just came to watch the godd--- movie.”

Snoop Dogg Is 'Scared to Go to the Movies'

Source: MEGA Snoop Dogg said his grandson asked how two women could have a baby.