Married Teacher Confesses to Sexual Relations With 16-Year-Old Student in Classroom Closet and School Bushes

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A married teacher admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student, court documents reveal. Madeline Gregory, also known as Madeline Scoon, was arrested in Washington state on Monday, March 16, and is being held on a $50,000 bond, according to court records obtained by a local outlet. The 29-year-old Sprague High School teacher, who was also a church youth leader, confessed to having s-- with the boy on school grounds, including in her classroom closet.

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Source: NonStop Local/youtube Madeline Gregory appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday, March 17.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has footage of Gregory and the teen entering her classroom after school hours and remaining behind closed doors for over 45 minutes. The Spokesman-Review revealed Gregory also told authorities the pair "kissed and fondled each other’s genitals in a school gym closet and in bushes outside of the high school tennis court after tennis practice." The boy reportedly claimed to have at first been excited about the disturbing relationship but eventually started to feel ashamed, feeling it was not right and attempted to "end the relationship many times."

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Madeline Gregory Wouldn't Let the Teen End Things

Source: NonStop Local/youtube The teacher allegedly threatened suicide when the teen tried to end things.

Gregory allegedly would become upset when the teen would try to break things off, even threatening to take her own life. He also told officials he has had suicidal thoughts due to the situation, per documents. The boy's mother reportedly informed law enforcement of the relationship on February 15, telling officials she discovered texts between her son and Gregory. In some of the texts between Gregory and the teen, she allegedly complained about her marriage problems. They also exchanged "love yous," police said.

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'I Don't Want to Lose You'

Source: NonStop Local/youtube The pair exchanged 'love yous.'

In one message, the twisted teacher reportedly said, "I don’t want to lose you" when the boy tried to call off the relationship. The mother explained that her son started to show interest in tennis, which Gregory coached, and began staying after school for "extra help" despite his good grades. She also told authorities she noticed the two texting around the clock and that they often spent time together at late night tennis practices and on weekends.

Source: Google Maps The boy's mother reported the relationship after finding texts.