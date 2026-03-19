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Married Teacher Confesses to Sexual Relations With 16-Year-Old Student in Classroom Closet and School Bushes

composite photo of sprague high school and madeline gregory
Source: Google Maps/Facebook

Madeline Gregory was also a church youth group leader.

March 19 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

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A married teacher admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student, court documents reveal.

Madeline Gregory, also known as Madeline Scoon, was arrested in Washington state on Monday, March 16, and is being held on a $50,000 bond, according to court records obtained by a local outlet.

The 29-year-old Sprague High School teacher, who was also a church youth leader, confessed to having s-- with the boy on school grounds, including in her classroom closet.

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image of Madeline Gregory appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday, March 17.
Source: NonStop Local/youtube

Madeline Gregory appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday, March 17.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has footage of Gregory and the teen entering her classroom after school hours and remaining behind closed doors for over 45 minutes.

The Spokesman-Review revealed Gregory also told authorities the pair "kissed and fondled each other’s genitals in a school gym closet and in bushes outside of the high school tennis court after tennis practice."

The boy reportedly claimed to have at first been excited about the disturbing relationship but eventually started to feel ashamed, feeling it was not right and attempted to "end the relationship many times."

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Madeline Gregory Wouldn't Let the Teen End Things

image of The teacher allegedly threatened suicide when the teen tried to end things.
Source: NonStop Local/youtube

The teacher allegedly threatened suicide when the teen tried to end things.

Gregory allegedly would become upset when the teen would try to break things off, even threatening to take her own life. He also told officials he has had suicidal thoughts due to the situation, per documents.

The boy's mother reportedly informed law enforcement of the relationship on February 15, telling officials she discovered texts between her son and Gregory.

In some of the texts between Gregory and the teen, she allegedly complained about her marriage problems. They also exchanged "love yous," police said.

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'I Don't Want to Lose You'

image of The pair exchanged 'love yous.'
Source: NonStop Local/youtube

The pair exchanged 'love yous.'

In one message, the twisted teacher reportedly said, "I don’t want to lose you" when the boy tried to call off the relationship.

The mother explained that her son started to show interest in tennis, which Gregory coached, and began staying after school for "extra help" despite his good grades.

She also told authorities she noticed the two texting around the clock and that they often spent time together at late night tennis practices and on weekends.

image of The boy's mother reported the relationship after finding texts.
Source: Google Maps

The boy's mother reported the relationship after finding texts.

The boy additionally started going to Gregory's church, where she lead a youth group on Tuesday evenings, according to the mom, who expressed her concern about the relationship to a Sprague school counselor last fall.

Surveillance footage obtained as evidence showed the pair meeting at a Walmart and leaving together in December 2025, per court documents.

Gregory, who appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday, March 17, also allegedly instructed the boy not to date anyone in town.

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