Marriott Bonvoy Launches New Outdoor Platform and Collection Brand — and Taps Dylan Efron to Create the Drop Pin Challenge

Marriott Bonvoy just launched Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors: "a new digital platform from the global hospitality leader that enables travelers to discover and book their next trip based not only where they want to go, but what they love to do," the press release reads. "Introducing Travelers can now search across 450+ hotels, 50,000 Homes & Villas, and curated Tours & Activities that offer immediate access to some of the most popular outdoor activities – Ski & Snowboard, Hike & Glamp, Bike, Scuba & Snorkel, Surf, Fish, and Paddle. Whether it's skiing Switzerland's slopes from W Verbier, paddle boarding in Banff at Moxy, or diving in Belize near Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection, discovering a new outdoor destination has never been easier," the blurb continues.

To kick things off, the brand has teamed up with Dylan Efron to create the ultimate IRL scavenger hunt: The Drop Pin Challenge: "a real-world treasure hunt across 20 iconic outdoor destinations in the U.S. and Canada with 10 million Marriott Bonvoy points on the line," according to the release. "Transforming its iconic map pin into a physical symbol of exploration, Marriott Bonvoy invites travelers to simply head to MarriottBonvoyOutdoors.com to read the Official Rules and find the location, head outside, and scan the code on each pin to win. The first 50 eligible people to scan each pin can earn 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Leading the charge is Dylan Efron, who embodies the curiosity, energy, and passion at the heart of the Outdoors platform, and kicked off the challenge the with the first pin drop near Big Bear Lake, CA.," it continues.

Efron, who loves to travel and be outdoors, also shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption: "Get ready to get out there! 📍 The Drop Pin Challenge is officially live: 20 outdoor spots, 10 million Marriott Bonvoy points up for grabs. Will you find one? Get all the details at the link in bio."

