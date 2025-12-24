Martha Stewart Is 'Entertaining' Her Family Over the Holidays: Find Out What's on the Menu and How She's Giving Back to Her Community

Article continues below advertisement

Martha Stewart is spending the holidays with her loved ones — and she wouldn't have it any other way! "I just got back from England. I enjoyed a quick weekend there with my grandson. His Christmas present was to go see some soccer games in the U.K., and we just got back last night! My house is all decorated, and I am going to be entertaining my family for the next four or five days. I am then working on personal projects for a week and taking a week to myself," the entrepreneur, 84, who is a Mercedes-Benz's brand ambassador, exclusively tells OK! while talking about the annual "Holidays with Love" campaign, featuring donations of all-electric Mercedes-Benz eSprinter vans to organizations across the country. "I need five to seven days to do things I haven't been able to get to all year!"

Martha Stewart is entertaining her family for the next four to five days.

The cooking guru is set to have a lot of people to her home in the next few days, which is why she made a shopping trip into NYC to get some fresh products. "I am cooking and cooking!" she shares. "I'm making a big cheese soufflé, a salad, and hopefully, I'll have some eggnog for them to sip on, and we'll celebrate and be merry!" Stewart's best tip when hosting is simple: "Plan ahead, be organized and don't overreach for the menu! Don't try to do too much," she explains. "Make three or four dishes, depending on the size of your crowd — but make three or four really good things and have people leave happy!"

The TV star just got back from the U.K.

Thought the TV star sees her family "all the time," she enjoys making memories with them during the holiday season. "It's doing stuff that you don't have time to do the rest of the year," she says.

The cooking guru is cooking a few things this holiday season.

In the meantime, Stewart, in addition to Ludacris and Jess Hart, is proud to be partnering with Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) for their annual "Holidays with Love" campaign, featuring donations of all-electric Mercedes-Benz eSprinter vans to organizations across the country. This year’s “12 Days of Christmas” initiative brings together 12 Mercedes-Benz brand ambassadors, who will give the gift of sustainable, reliable transportation to deserving organizations making a difference in their communities.

"I've been a driver of Mercedes-Benz cars ever since I got married. I married a man who had one little yellow four-door sedan. It was the cutest car with tan leather interior, and when we got married, we took our honeymoon in the Mercedes-Benz, and we had one ever since! When I had the opportunity to work with the company, I thought, 'Oh, this is fabulous!' I love their electric vehicle. It's so comfortable, safe and efficient, but when they offered me the opportunity to gift my local hospital — Northwell’s Northern Westchester Hospital — a sprinter van, I thought, 'This is exactly what I'd like to do!' I like to give things that people need and want!" she gushes. "That's been my whole philosophy about creating product, too. It's always about what do people really need — and what do people really want? This is something the hospital must have, and it's such a wonderful vehicle for them! It turned out to be a perfect gift this Christmas," she adds.

Martha Stewart is excited to be a Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador.

Ever since Stewart moved into her New York home, she knows the hospital, the police force and firemen are "protecting" the residents. "Being able to help them is something I've always considered extremely important," she says. "I think everybody who moves into a new home should think about how they supporting the community. This is the perfect way to do it!" "I've been involved with the hospital for a long time — ever since I first bought my house, which was around 23 years ago. I met everybody at the hospital and helped create the new emergency room again. We've used that emergency room quite a few times, and it's always been an amazing experience!" she continues. "I want a good emergency room, especially since I live on a farm. You can get cut, burned or break something. You need to know that the local facilities to help you, so it's been a very nice relationship."

Martha Stewart gifted her local hospital an eSprinter van for the holidays.