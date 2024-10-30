6 Things to Know About Martha Stewart's Netflix Documentary

Directed by R.J. Cutler, Martha explores the ups and downs of Martha Stewart's life, from her early beginnings as a model to the time she became the first self-made female billionaire in the U.S. It also focused on her background and put a spotlight on the fraud case that sent her to prison.

"People don't quite understand just how much of a visionary Martha was and continues to be. She understood synergy long before others did; she understood the lack or barriers between different kinds of content before others did; she understood the power of the personal brand before others did," Cutler told Netflix.

He added, "She made the world a more beautiful place, and she gave us greater access to beauty. She democratized fashion, taste, and style. She saw the future before others saw it and she always had to overcome enormous obstacles that were in her way. Most of the people who put those obstacles in her way were men who refused to see what she was able to see and who made it harder for others to see because she was a woman. And she overcame those obstacles with extraordinary success."