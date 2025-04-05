Queen of Thirst Traps! 8 of Martha Stewart's Hottest Photos
Still Sultry at 83
Martha Stewart unleashed her racy side in a smutty ASMR video on MAC Cosmetics' Instagram page as part of the brand's "I Only Wear MAC" campaign.
The 83-year-old lifestyle guru seductively snacked on fresh strawberries while wearing a beige robe, asking fans, "What gets me in the nude? How about a strawberry, freshly picked from the garden. Best in the hot sun."
"Hmmm, golden amber. Mmmm," she groaned as she slowly dripped honey onto her lips using a dipper.
Stewart made the clip more suggestive by grabbing a slice of pomegranate while telling her followers, "Try eating one of these in a white lily bed. Can't do it."
Martha Stewart Posed in a Hot Mirror Selfie
"After an eight hour plane trip from westchester to palm beach- horrible by the way - we went to bed early and wore my beautiful @sabbiarosa nightgown (linen with robe). I didn't look so bad when I got up at least not as bad as I did when I went to bed- it must be the $$$$$outfit!!" Stewart, dressed in a lacy gray nightgown, captioned a provocative bathroom photo.
A Hot Getaway
In September 2023, Stewart uploaded a sensual snap as she relaxed at the Hotel Castello di Reschio in Tuscany, Italy.
"The #castellodireschio is a 13 century castle remade by a very creative couple into a special resort of extraordinary quality," she said in the caption. "The heated pool in a stone tower was the perfect place for a new selfie! Dark. Candle lit. Mysterious."
A Self-Care Day for Martha Stewart
Stewart showcased her ageless look during a trip to the hair salon, capturing a stunning selfie as she puckered her lips.
"These are the other three selfies I took. My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them. Un filtered. No face lift. Great derms my whole life," she captioned the photoset.
- Carmen Electra Credits 'Drinking Water, Applying Sunscreen, Taking Vitamins & Moisturizing Skin' For Her Age-Defying Looks
- Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Reveals Her Private Part in Skimpy Bathing Suit in Brazil: See the Scandalous Photos
- Hot Mama! Emily Ratajkowski Poses in Her Underwear During 'Perfect' Vacation to Japan With Son Sylvester, 3: Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Looking Classy
Stewart extended her thirst trap streak with a mirror selfie in November 2022.
"in the miami beach/art basel vibe. bare shoulders, great hair by Simona, and makeup by the incomparable @daisybeautytoye," she credited her glam team.
Martha Stewart Charmed Her Followers
Wearing nothing but an apron, Stewart cheekily joined a Green Mountain Coffee Roasters campaign in 2022.
She previously reflected on her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit milestone, telling People, "It's important to stand up to challenges, whether they're beauty challenges or intellectual challenges, even philanthropic challenges. To be able to stand up and do it — to me — is so fun! And this is accomplishing something that not everybody would accomplish."
Still Dazzling at 82
In 2022, the Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder marked her big day with a hot selfie.
"birthday selfie @prior to big bday dinner -we had a delicious lunch and just a bit too much @19crimes martha’s chard," she captioned the snap.
Enjoying a Pool Day
While lounging in her East Hampton pool in 2020, Stewart snapped a steaming selfie that captured her beauty.
"When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish-no paint- and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line," she opened up. "I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles. After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!"