Queen of Thirst Traps! 8 of Martha Stewart's Hottest Photos

Martha Stewart unleashed her racy side in a smutty ASMR video on MAC Cosmetics' Instagram page as part of the brand's "I Only Wear MAC" campaign.

The 83-year-old lifestyle guru seductively snacked on fresh strawberries while wearing a beige robe, asking fans, "What gets me in the nude? How about a strawberry, freshly picked from the garden. Best in the hot sun."

"Hmmm, golden amber. Mmmm," she groaned as she slowly dripped honey onto her lips using a dipper.

Stewart made the clip more suggestive by grabbing a slice of pomegranate while telling her followers, "Try eating one of these in a white lily bed. Can't do it."