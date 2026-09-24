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Martha Stewart Explains Why She Has No Curtains or Shades in Her Bedroom

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Source: JEREMY SMITH/IMAGESPACE / MEGA

Martha Stewart explained why she doesn't have curtains in her room.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

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Martha Stewart has a strange feature in her home: There are no curtains or shades in her bedroom.

During a new podcast episode, the mogul explained exactly why she doesn't block out the light in her sleeping quarters.

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Martha Stewart Explains Why She Doesn't Have Bedroom Curtains

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image of Martha Stewart lives on a farm.
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart lives on a farm.

Speaking to her friend and makeup artist Daisy Toye on iHeartPodcasts' "The Martha Stewart Podcast" this week, Stewart spoke about all sorts of things, including her lack of curtains.

"I live on a farm, and people come to work early," the star explained. "Everybody's at work by seven. They're ready to go at seven, including my household staff. So I have to be up. I have to be up and dressed. I do not let them ever see me in bed... I have no shades or curtains... There's nothing that's going to make you sleep."

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Martha Stewart Joked About Wanting to Marry Chef Nobu Matsuhisa

Photo of Martha Stewart joked she wanted to marry Nobu.
Source: GTRES / MEGA

Martha Stewart joked she wanted to marry Nobu.

During the same episode, Stewart made a hilarious revelation about Nobu creator Nobu Matsuhisa.

"I actually wanted to marry Nobu," she joked. "I went to Japan with him. The chef Nobu, Matsuhisa…And I would be so happy right now if I were married to Nobu. He has like 300 restaurants. Oh, it'd be so nice to be married to him. He's very, very rich... he’s so hot…he doesn't have a yacht or a plane so that's the no-no."

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Martha Stewart's Friendship With Daisy Toye

Photo of Martha Stewart is good friends with Daisy Toye.
Source: @DAISYBEAUTYTOYE/INSTAGRAM

Martha Stewart is good friends with Daisy Toye.

It wasn't random that Stewart was in conversation with Toye for this podcast episode.

The latter is the chef's longtime makeup artist, and the two women are now really great friends, too. Meanwhile, Toye's star is currently rising since she's part of the main cast on the newest season of The Real Housewives of New York.

Martha Stewart Made a Revelation About JFK Jr. While Appearing on 'RHONY'

Photo of Martha Stewart warned JFK Jr.
Source: KAREN PULFER FOCHT / MEGA

Martha Stewart warned JFK Jr.

Stewart recently made a guest appearance on RHONY alongside Toye. During the episode, she told an eerie story about taking a meeting with John F. Kennedy Jr. just days before he tragically died in a plane accident.

"We had a very nice dinner, and at the end of the dinner I said, 'What are you doing this weekend?' And he said, 'We're going to a wedding on Martha's Vineyard, and I'm taking my wife and her sister," she recalled.

"I said, 'Who's flying?' He said, 'I'm flying.' I said, 'You have a copilot, right?' He said, 'No, I don't need a copilot.'"

After Kennedy's death, she said, "I've thought about that so many times that I told him to get a copilot. I feel sorry."

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