Martha Stewart Explains Why She Has No Curtains or Shades in Her Bedroom

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Martha Stewart has a strange feature in her home: There are no curtains or shades in her bedroom. During a new podcast episode, the mogul explained exactly why she doesn't block out the light in her sleeping quarters.

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Martha Stewart Explains Why She Doesn't Have Bedroom Curtains

Source: MEGA Martha Stewart lives on a farm.

Speaking to her friend and makeup artist Daisy Toye on iHeartPodcasts' "The Martha Stewart Podcast" this week, Stewart spoke about all sorts of things, including her lack of curtains. "I live on a farm, and people come to work early," the star explained. "Everybody's at work by seven. They're ready to go at seven, including my household staff. So I have to be up. I have to be up and dressed. I do not let them ever see me in bed... I have no shades or curtains... There's nothing that's going to make you sleep."

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Martha Stewart Joked About Wanting to Marry Chef Nobu Matsuhisa

Source: GTRES / MEGA Martha Stewart joked she wanted to marry Nobu.

During the same episode, Stewart made a hilarious revelation about Nobu creator Nobu Matsuhisa. "I actually wanted to marry Nobu," she joked. "I went to Japan with him. The chef Nobu, Matsuhisa…And I would be so happy right now if I were married to Nobu. He has like 300 restaurants. Oh, it'd be so nice to be married to him. He's very, very rich... he’s so hot…he doesn't have a yacht or a plane so that's the no-no."

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Martha Stewart's Friendship With Daisy Toye

Source: @DAISYBEAUTYTOYE/INSTAGRAM Martha Stewart is good friends with Daisy Toye.

It wasn't random that Stewart was in conversation with Toye for this podcast episode. The latter is the chef's longtime makeup artist, and the two women are now really great friends, too. Meanwhile, Toye's star is currently rising since she's part of the main cast on the newest season of The Real Housewives of New York.

Martha Stewart Made a Revelation About JFK Jr. While Appearing on 'RHONY'

Source: KAREN PULFER FOCHT / MEGA Martha Stewart warned JFK Jr.