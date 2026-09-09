Martha Stewart Reveals Chilling Warning She Gave JFK Jr. Days Before Fatal Plane Crash

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Martha Stewart Made a 'RHONY' Cameo

Source: @DAISYBEAUTYTOYE/INSTAGRAM Martha Stewart spoke with makeup artist Daisy Toye on 'The Real Housewives of New York City.'

Stewart made a surprise appearance on RHONY because her makeup artist of 17 years Daisy Toye is a new cast member this season. The two women were discussing the recent drama series about JFK Jr. and Bessette, Love Story, when Stewart revealed the spooky anecdote.

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Martha Stewart Reveals She Was With JFK Jr. Just Days Before He Died

Source: ERIC KOWALSKY / MEGA Martha Stewart was with JFK Jr. days before he died.

Speaking to Toye, Stewart revealed that she saw the Kennedy descendant just days before he tragically passed away. "I was with him the Monday before the Friday he died," the chef said. "He called me, I was running Martha Stewart Living magazine, and he called me and said he was in trouble and could he please talk to me about what to do with George, the magazine he started. And I said, 'Of course, anything you want.'"

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Martha Stewart Warned JFK Jr. About His Upcoming Flight

Source: JEREMY SMITH/IMAGESPACE / MEGA Martha Stewart tried to warn JFK Jr. about his flight.

"We had a very nice dinner, and at the end of the dinner I said, 'What are you doing this weekend?' And he said, 'We're going to a wedding on Martha's Vineyard and I'm taking my wife and her sister,'" she recalled. "I said, 'Who's flying?' He said, 'I'm flying.' I said, 'You have a copilot, right?' He said, 'No, I don't need a copilot,'" she continued. Stewart added, "I've thought about that so many times that I told him to get a copilot. I feel sorry."

JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Tragic Death

Source: ©1996 RAMEY PHOTO AGENCY The couple died in a plane crash in 1999.