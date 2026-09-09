Martha Stewart Reveals Chilling Warning She Gave JFK Jr. Days Before Fatal Plane Crash
Sept. 9 2026, Published 1:22 p.m. ET
Martha Stewart had an eerie premonition about the plane crash that killed John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.
The business mogul revealed what she told JFK Jr. days before his flight during a surprise cameo on the Tuesday, September 8, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.
Martha Stewart Made a 'RHONY' Cameo
Stewart made a surprise appearance on RHONY because her makeup artist of 17 years Daisy Toye is a new cast member this season.
The two women were discussing the recent drama series about JFK Jr. and Bessette, Love Story, when Stewart revealed the spooky anecdote.
Martha Stewart Reveals She Was With JFK Jr. Just Days Before He Died
Speaking to Toye, Stewart revealed that she saw the Kennedy descendant just days before he tragically passed away.
"I was with him the Monday before the Friday he died," the chef said. "He called me, I was running Martha Stewart Living magazine, and he called me and said he was in trouble and could he please talk to me about what to do with George, the magazine he started. And I said, 'Of course, anything you want.'"
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Martha Stewart Warned JFK Jr. About His Upcoming Flight
"We had a very nice dinner, and at the end of the dinner I said, 'What are you doing this weekend?' And he said, 'We're going to a wedding on Martha's Vineyard and I'm taking my wife and her sister,'" she recalled.
"I said, 'Who's flying?' He said, 'I'm flying.' I said, 'You have a copilot, right?' He said, 'No, I don't need a copilot,'" she continued.
Stewart added, "I've thought about that so many times that I told him to get a copilot. I feel sorry."
JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Tragic Death
The glamorous couple tragically died during the flight to Martha's Vineyard on July 16, 1999 after less than three years of marriage. He was 38 and she was 33. They did not have any children.
Many people believe in the idea of a "Kennedy curse," as President John F. Kennedy was assassinated while serving, and five years later, his brother Robert F. Kennedy was also assassinated.
Most recently, Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of JFK, died at 35 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2024.