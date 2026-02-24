Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Tragically Dies by Suicide From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Short's daughter, Katherine, has devastatingly died by suicide. The 42-year-old took her own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Katherine was the adopted daughter of Martin and Nancy Dolman — his late wife of 30 years who sadly died at age 58 after a long, private battle with ovarian cancer. The Los Angeles Police Department and fire department responded to Katherine's Hollywood Hills home on Monday, February 23, shortly after 9:40 p.m. ET, where she was found deceased, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Martin Short's Family 'Devastated' by Death of Daughter Katherine

Source: MEGA Katherine Short was the eldest of Martin Short and late wife Nancy Dolman's three adopted children.

A representative for Martin confirmed his daughter's death in a press statement, writing: "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world." Prior to her death, Katherine worked at a private practice as a licensed clinical social worker in Los Angeles. She also was employed part-time at the Amae Health clinic, where she participated in providing community outreach, family support groups, peer support and psychotherapy. Katherine's career began after she graduated from New York University with a bachelor's degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies in 2006 and received her master's in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.

Katherine Short Was a Social Worker Before Death at Age 42

Source: MEGA Katherine Short died at age 42 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

She was said to be a passionate advocate for ending stigmas surrounding mental health issues through the charity Bring Change 2 Mind. The Only Murders in the Building actor's daughter stayed mostly out of the spotlight despite her father's fame. She's the eldest of Martin's three children, as the Hollywood legend also shares adopted sons Oliver, 39, and Henry, 36, with his late wife.

Source: MEGA Martin Short shares sons Oliver, 39, and Henry, 36, and late daughter Katherine with late wife Nancy Dolman.

One of her most recent public appearances occurred in 2020, when she was seen outside of celebrity hot spot Craig's in West Hollywood. Katherine was last photographed in public celebrating her 40th birthday with her famous dad at the Grand Master Recorders in 2023, according to Daily Mail. The Santa Clause 3 star and fellow comedic actor Steve Martin are scheduled to perform a sold-out show in Minneapolis on Saturday, February 28, though it's unclear if the show will be canceled or postponed in light of Katherine's untimely passing.

Martin Short Has a History of Family Tragedy

Source: MEGA Martin Short's late wife, Nancy Dolman, died at age 58 in 2010 from ovarian cancer.