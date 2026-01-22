Martin Short Left Pal Steve Martin 'Stunned' After Almost Ruining 'Only Murders in the Building' Costar Selena Gomez's Wedding to Benny Blanco
Jan. 22 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
Martin Short left Steve Martin's jaw on the floor after causing a mishap at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding.
During a Wednesday, January 21, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Short, 75, was asked about attending Gomez and Blanco's September 2025 wedding.
Selena Gomez's Wedding Was Almost 'Perfect'
Short recounted how everything was "perfect" during the glamorous Santa Barbara, Calif., nuptials until the reception.
"It was a big, big party ... big tents and at the back of the tent were these individual seating areas with couches and chairs. So that if you had a group, like we had a group, Only Murders in the Building, there was about 12 of us," he explained. "There was a wedding cake by our section but it was a small wedding cake, so I just assumed there was a wedding cake in each section."
Steve Martin Was Going to Leave Before Martin Short Stepped In
After a few hours, Martin, 80, was going to leave the reception before the newlyweds cut their cake — but Short stepped in.
“Maybe I’d had a cocktail, I don’t know. So I said, ‘Oh Steve you can’t leave.’ I had a fork in my hand," he said while laughing. "'You can’t leave yet without a piece of wedding cake.’ And I cut the wedding cake, one side, cut it the other and then all the people in our group scream, 'Marty!’"
The Merlin actor shockingly revealed that the pastry ended up being the 33-year-old bride and Blanco's one and only wedding cake.
- Steve Martin Says He 'Resists' Watching Costar Selena Gomez's Documentary: 'I Just Don't Want To See Her Sad'
- 'It's a Very Difficult Job': Steve Martin Defends Jo Koy After Intense Golden Globes Backlash
- Nikki Glaser Cut Caitlyn Jenner Joke From Comedy Central Roast After She Threatened to Skip Event: 'I Needed to Hear It From Her'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Martin Short Tried to Fix Selena Gomez's Wedding Cake
A photo of the cake appeared on screen, revealing a "Just Married" design with a large slice nearly cut out and frosting marks smeared on the side.
“I tried to fix it with a fork,” Short joked. “This was bad. This was about an hour before it was to be presented. And so I turned to Paul Rudd and said, ‘So, do we just leave?'”
The cake was saved by the couple's chef, whom Short mimicked in an exaggerated French accent, recalled him saying, "What the h--- happened here?"
Short joked that Martin "was so stunned when I did that, he gained color."
Martin Short Called Selena Gomez His 'Extra Child'
"Then they did surgery but it ended up being like a Hollywood wedding cake and it was beautiful, but now it had a little work done," he said, prompting laughter from the audience. “I kept saying, ‘Guys, we can’t let Selena know.’ And Stephen [Martin] said, ‘Maybe we tell her in a month or so.’"
The Frankenweenie actor praised Gomez — whom he described as an "extra child" of his — and her romantic connection with Blanco, 37, telling the audience they are "widely in love."