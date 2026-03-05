or
'I'm So Baffled by All of This': Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles 'Evaluating All Legal Remedies' After Awkward Interview About Ex Tina Goes Viral

mathew knowles evaluating legal remedies viral interview tina knowles
Source: MEGA; PIX11 News

Mathew Knowles is 'evaluating legal remedies' after an awkward moment about Tina went viral.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2026, Updated 8:07 a.m. ET

Mathew Knowles is speaking out after an awkward interview moment about his former wife, Tina Knowles, which unexpectedly went viral.

Beyoncé’s dad admitted he’s shocked by the intense reaction online — and now he’s considering taking legal action.

image of Mathew Knowles was shocked by the reaction to the interview.
Source: PIX11 News

Mathew Knowles was shocked by the reaction to the interview.

The longtime music executive recently appeared on PIX 11 anchor Kendis Gibson’s show Kandid With Kendis to talk about an upcoming Destiny's Child tribute concert. At first, the interview seemed to be going smoothly. But things quickly took a turn when the conversation shifted to Tina and her role in the group’s early success.

During the discussion, Kendis praised both Mathew and Tina for helping launch Destiny’s Child, which Beyoncé joined when she was just 17.

“You’ve earned your flowers. I said the same thing to Ms. Tina Knowles. You guys put in the work, and obviously the talent was there, with your kids and your grandkids," the host said.

Mathew’s reply instantly surprised the host: “What work did she put in?”

image of The awkward moment quickly went viral online.
Source: MEGA

The awkward moment quickly went viral online.

The unexpected comment appeared to catch Kendis off guard. Still, he quickly pointed out that Tina’s contributions have long been recognized — especially her influence on the group’s image and styling.

“Ok, you’re absolutely right, and the styling. The imaging. You’re right,” Mathew admitted after the prompt.

Before Destiny’s Child became global superstars, Tina — who owned a beauty salon — famously styled the group’s hair and created many of their early outfits. At the time, many designers weren’t willing to dress the group, so her creative direction helped shape their signature look in the early days.

As the conversation continued, Kendis tried to smooth over the awkward moment.

“It’s a joint effort,” he offered.

But the exchange only became more uncomfortable.

“We’ll stop now,” Mathew replied before standing up and abruptly ending the interview.

“Did I say something wrong?” Kendis asked as the segment wrapped.

image of Tina Knowles helped shape Destiny’s Child’s early image.
Source: MEGA

Tina Knowles helped shape Destiny’s Child’s early image.

After the clip began circulating online, Mathew addressed the controversy in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday, March 4, insisting his comments were misunderstood.

"If someone diminished what Tina does and just say, she did the hair, and then I come back and say, no, she did the styling, isn’t that me giving flowers?" he told the newspaper.

He added, "I’m just so baffled by all of this. You can’t even find a negative comment I’ve ever said about Tina. So, I don’t get it… People try to bait us all the time to be against each other. There was a complete misrepresentation here – and I’m evaluating all legal remedies at this time."

image of Mathew Knowles said he is now 'evaluating legal remedies' post-interview.
Source: MEGA

Mathew Knowles said he is now 'evaluating legal remedies' post-interview.

Mathew also made it clear that he still has a strong relationship with Tina — so much so that he refuses to call her his ex-wife.

"That’s a negative term," he explained.

"I’ve never referred to Tina as my ex. I’m always positive. She’s my former wife, and I give her the respect of that rather than saying ex,” he added.

Meanwhile, the moment continued to gain attention across social media.

Loren LoRosa of “The Breakfast Club” revealed she spoke with Kendis about the situation. According to Loren, the host said he was completely caught off guard when Beyoncé’s father suddenly walked out of the interview.

Kendis also confirmed that neither he nor the PIX11 production team had been told that questions about the 74-year-old’s former wife were off limits.

Loren added that Mathew allegedly asked the station to remove the portion of the interview showing him walking out. The original segment aired on January 30, but did not include the moment that later leaked online on Monday, March 2.

