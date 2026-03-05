'I'm So Baffled by All of This': Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles 'Evaluating All Legal Remedies' After Awkward Interview About Ex Tina Goes Viral

Article continues below advertisement

Mathew Knowles is speaking out after an awkward interview moment about his former wife, Tina Knowles, which unexpectedly went viral. Beyoncé’s dad admitted he’s shocked by the intense reaction online — and now he’s considering taking legal action.

Mathew Knowles was over it! During an interview, he abruptly ended the conversation and walked out after his ex-wife Tina Knowles was brought up in relation to the work she did with Destiny’s Child. 📹:(@PageSix @PIX11News ) ✍🏾#TSRStaffAS 📷:(@gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/IpXmE8qpC7 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 3, 2026

Source: PIX11 News Mathew Knowles was shocked by the reaction to the interview.

The longtime music executive recently appeared on PIX 11 anchor Kendis Gibson’s show Kandid With Kendis to talk about an upcoming Destiny's Child tribute concert. At first, the interview seemed to be going smoothly. But things quickly took a turn when the conversation shifted to Tina and her role in the group’s early success. During the discussion, Kendis praised both Mathew and Tina for helping launch Destiny’s Child, which Beyoncé joined when she was just 17.

“You’ve earned your flowers. I said the same thing to Ms. Tina Knowles. You guys put in the work, and obviously the talent was there, with your kids and your grandkids," the host said. Mathew’s reply instantly surprised the host: “What work did she put in?”

Source: MEGA The awkward moment quickly went viral online.

The unexpected comment appeared to catch Kendis off guard. Still, he quickly pointed out that Tina’s contributions have long been recognized — especially her influence on the group’s image and styling. “Ok, you’re absolutely right, and the styling. The imaging. You’re right,” Mathew admitted after the prompt.

Before Destiny’s Child became global superstars, Tina — who owned a beauty salon — famously styled the group’s hair and created many of their early outfits. At the time, many designers weren’t willing to dress the group, so her creative direction helped shape their signature look in the early days. As the conversation continued, Kendis tried to smooth over the awkward moment. “It’s a joint effort,” he offered. But the exchange only became more uncomfortable. “We’ll stop now,” Mathew replied before standing up and abruptly ending the interview. “Did I say something wrong?” Kendis asked as the segment wrapped.

Source: MEGA Tina Knowles helped shape Destiny’s Child’s early image.

After the clip began circulating online, Mathew addressed the controversy in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday, March 4, insisting his comments were misunderstood. "If someone diminished what Tina does and just say, she did the hair, and then I come back and say, no, she did the styling, isn’t that me giving flowers?" he told the newspaper.

He added, "I’m just so baffled by all of this. You can’t even find a negative comment I’ve ever said about Tina. So, I don’t get it… People try to bait us all the time to be against each other. There was a complete misrepresentation here – and I’m evaluating all legal remedies at this time."

Source: MEGA Mathew Knowles said he is now 'evaluating legal remedies' post-interview.

Mathew also made it clear that he still has a strong relationship with Tina — so much so that he refuses to call her his ex-wife. "That’s a negative term," he explained. "I’ve never referred to Tina as my ex. I’m always positive. She’s my former wife, and I give her the respect of that rather than saying ex,” he added.