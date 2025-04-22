or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tina Knowles
OK LogoNEWS

Tina Knowles Reveals Affair With Ex Mathew After Filing for Divorce: 'I Found Myself Falling in Love Again'

Photo of Tina Knowles and Mathew Knowles
Source: MEGA

Tina Knowles revealed she had an affair with her ex Mathew.

By:

April 22 2025, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Beyoncé Knowles’ mother, Tina Knowles, opened up about having an affair with her ex Mathew Knowles in her new memoir.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tina Knowles
Source: MEGA

Tina Knowles initially filed for divorce from Mathew Knowles in November 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

In the tome Matriarch, Tina recalled the time she filed for divorce in November 2009 after discovering Mathew fathered a child with another woman.

“This was different from the other times I had chosen to leave him,” she wrote. “Now I had no choice. In the aftermath of that explosion, I kept pace with my life, as I had now for years, sticking to my routine and allowing work to numb and carry me.”

A few months later, “someone improbably steady presented himself for me to hold on to in my disorientation,” she wrote, referring to Mathew. While they didn’t talk for three months after she filed for divorce, he ended up visiting her in early 2010.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Beyoncé Knowles
Source: MEGA

Tina Knowles said Beyoncé was 'more understanding than Solange' of her rekindling with Mathew Knowles.

Article continues below advertisement

“He’d changed after new counseling,” she remembered thinking. “I didn’t believe him, but he was persistent, proved he’d gotten help, and as he courted me, I found myself falling in love again. The magnetic pull between us, this cosmic cord I had tried to cut so many times, was stronger than ever.”

While she felt connected to her ex again, she recalled their connection felt stronger due to “sneakin’” around, as they didn’t tell Beyoncé or her sister Solange Knowles since they “knew the kids would be so mad at us if they found out we were together again.”

In May 2010, Beyoncé and Solange surprised Tina for Mother’s Day, which is when her fling with Mathew almost got revealed, as he was at her house at the time and snuck out. Tina eventually ended up coming clean to her kids.

MORE ON:
Tina Knowles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Solange Knowles
Source: MEGA

Tina Knowles noted Solange Knowles was 'being protective' of her when she rekindled with Mathew Knowles.

Article continues below advertisement

“Beyoncé was more understanding than Solange, who I know was just being protective of me,” she revealed. “They each loved their dad in different ways, and I sometimes felt my youngest was so much like her dad that she felt his moments of failing on a soul-deep level.”

Tina ended up filing for divorce again, and the couple — who wed in 1980 — finalized their separation in November 2011.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Mathew Knowles
Source: MEGA

Tina Knowles refiled for divorce from Mathew Knowles, and their separation was finalized in November 2011.

“I clearly knew my relationship with Mathew was unhealthy, and it was the fear of going it alone that kept me stuck,” she said. “I had been avoiding Mathew lately, afraid to cut the cord, and he had retaliated by seeing another woman.”

Aside from her affair, Tina also shared she privately battled b----- cancer in 2024. She underwent a successful lumpectomy to remove the cancerous tumor and is now cancer-free.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.