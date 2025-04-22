Tina Knowles Reveals Affair With Ex Mathew After Filing for Divorce: 'I Found Myself Falling in Love Again'

Tina Knowles revealed she had an affair with her ex Mathew.

Beyoncé Knowles ’ mother, Tina Knowles , opened up about having an affair with her ex Mathew Knowles in her new memoir.

In the tome Matriarch, Tina recalled the time she filed for divorce in November 2009 after discovering Mathew fathered a child with another woman.

“This was different from the other times I had chosen to leave him,” she wrote. “Now I had no choice. In the aftermath of that explosion, I kept pace with my life, as I had now for years, sticking to my routine and allowing work to numb and carry me.”

A few months later, “someone improbably steady presented himself for me to hold on to in my disorientation,” she wrote, referring to Mathew. While they didn’t talk for three months after she filed for divorce, he ended up visiting her in early 2010.